Tennis Champ Novak Djokovic Held in 'Captivity' in Australia Over Vaccine Status

Novak Djokovic is one of the world's best tennis players, but the Australia World Open--just 11 days away--may have to take place without him due to him being unvaccinated. He is at risk for deportation from Australia, which has some of the strictest COVID lockdowns in the world. His father, Srdjan, told reporters that "they're keeping [his son] in captivity" and that it is "a political agenda" to do with "stomping all over Novak to stomp all over Serbia and Serbian people."

Zoran Milosavljevic reported on the reaction for Reuters, noting that "Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier that Djokovic would receive no special treatment." However, Djokovic had previously been granted what one could call special treatment in the form of a medical exemption.

Milosavljevic said it was "a public outcry" that got Djokovic detained at the border, after he had already been granted a medical exemption. The tennis player had also already contracted COVID in 2020. Djokovic was denied entry at the border, but was ultimately allowed into the country, after his lawyers secured such an agreement involving him being forced to quarantine in a hotel.

Djokovic hopes that the country will overturn the federal government ban, though that may be a lot to hope for considering how strict the country has been.

Milosavljevic's reporting also includes further statements, including from a coach:

Former Yugoslavia Davis Cup coach Radmilo Armenulic said Djokovic had been treated "like a felon." "They detained him under police presence. He was held in a room for eight hours after he was cleared to take part in the Australian Open by the medical panel," Armenulic told Reuters. "This decision, in my opinion, reflects lawlessness and not the rule of law. They have treated Novak like a criminal and a villain to stop him from winning his 21st Grand Slam."

While Djokovic is being kept in his room, protesters have gathered outside of the room.

Srdjan also said that the approximately 300 protesters outside of Serbia's parliament building will remain until his son is released.

There are also protesters outside of the hotel where Djokovic is believed to be held. Daily Mail Australia reported extensively how it is a refugee hotel, where conditions are particularly deplorable, including maggot-ridden food and COVID outbreaks.

#AustraliaHasFallen is also trending as a result of Djokovic's plight, with one user saying top tennis players should boycott.