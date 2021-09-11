Poll: Biden's Disapproval Ratings Are Going from Bad to Worse

As Townhall has been covering extensively, President Joe Biden's poll numbers have taken a turn for the worse, especially as of lately.

#BidenApproval hits a new low after #VaccineMandate press conference. @trafalgar_group #PresidentialApproval #poll Conducted 9/8-9 (2nd night after #Mandate announcement). 43.5% Approve, 54.3% Disapprove, 2.1% No Opinion, See Report: https://t.co/ul8gFtqHKp pic.twitter.com/snEwMwQnQj

According to a poll which was released on Friday by the Trafalgar Group, 43.5 percent of likely general election voters approve of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president, while 54.3 percent disapprove. A strong plurality, at 48.2 percent, "strongly disapprove."

These findings come from a poll conducted September 8-9, with 1,086 respondents. The margin of error is at plus or minus 2.98 percent.

The numbers may be particularly noteworthy in that there's more Democrats than Republicans polled, with the makeup being 39.3 percent and 35.6 percent, respectively. Those who identified as "Non-Partisan/Other" made up 25.1 percent.

Our new @trafalgar_group national #PresidentialApproval #poll shows #JoeBiden having a slight negative overall approval rating. He continues to poll much better than his specific policies.



46.5% Approve,

47.5% Disapprove,

6% No Opinion,



See Report: https://t.co/Bdo5BMANzv pic.twitter.com/TQwqMgEs8M — The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) August 13, 2021

Such findings are even worse than those from August's poll, which found that 46.5 percent approved while 47.5 percent disapproved. While a plurality still "strongly disapproved," at 41.6 percent, it was much lower than this month's percent of voters who feel the same way.

The poll was conducted August 8-11 and released on August 13. The breakdown by political party was the same as it was for September, and there were 1,073 respondents, meaning almost the same amount.

Biden is likely performing so poorly in the polls because of how he has handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan; even he admitted on Saturday that the American people don't like how it was done.

A Trafalgar Group poll which was conducted August 14-15 in partnership with Convention of States Action found that 69.3 percent of respondents disapproved of how Biden was handling military operations in Afghanistan. A majority of respondents even strongly disapproved, at 59.5 percent.

Again, this is a finding consistently found across other polls.

Another suggestion for the drop in polls has been because while a majority of Americans polled still support how Biden is handling the pandemic, it's by a much smaller majority than it once was.

Curiously enough, for their POLITICO piece, Natasha Korecki and Christopher Cadelago spoke to Democratic consultants who think the stringent vaccine mandate Biden announced on Thursday will help him with his polls.

As their piece, "‘It’s about time’: Biden puts the screws on the unvaccinated" began:

Joe Biden finally figured out he’d been talking to the wrong people. For months, it was the vaccine-resistant that the president treated with kid gloves, sprinkling words like “unity” into his remarks about fighting the pandemic and sidestepping others, like “mandate,” for fear he’d scare off vaccine holdouts. In that time, Covid-19 case numbers surged. The hard-core opposition was largely unmoved. And those who got vaccinated? They’re now helping drive down his poll numbers. That’s why Americans are seeing the president take the sharpest course correction to date on a pandemic that has fully reemerged, threatening to derail nascent economic growth and dragging down Biden’s approval rating along with it. “He’s going as far as he can in calling out the true enemy. The true enemy is one wing of his opposition,” said Paul Maslin, a pollster and consultant — using stark language reflecting Democrats’ rising level of fury and frustration with the vaccine holdouts. “He’s saying to us now: ‘I’m getting tough with them,’” Maslin added. “And it’s about time.” ... It was a bringing down of the hammer that some Democrats have been urging. For some, Biden still took far too long to get there. “I don’t know why we’re here weeks later as if some light bulb just went off last night. It’s been a 1000-watt bulb for months now,” said Philippe Reines, a Democratic operative and longtime Hillary Clinton hand, who noted that it was the first time he’s been critical of Biden or his White House in two years. “I think there are a lot of people who are huge fans of the administration who question why they didn’t do this 30, 60, 90 days ago?”

The findings from the Trafalgar Group, especially since part of the poll was conducted in the hours after the vaccine mandate was announced, may suggest otherwise, however.