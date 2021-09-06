California
VIP

Gavin Newsom, Rep. Bass Appear at Rally Full of Racist Remarks About Larry Elder

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Sep 06, 2021 10:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Gavin Newsom, Rep. Bass Appear at Rally Full of Racist Remarks About Larry Elder

Source: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) appeared and spoke at a rally ahead of his recall election, as did Rep. Karen Bass, another California Democrat. Also at the rally were those who continued the racist narrative about Newsom's leading Republican challenger, Larry Elder.

In addition to reporting on the rally for LAist, Kyle Stokes tweeted many memorable lines. 

State Sen. Sydney Kamlager, a Democrat representing Los Angeles, referenced Elder, though not by name. Kamlager claimed there's a challenger who "thinks he might have an edge because of his color. But racism … comes in all shapes and sizes, and we’re not stupid."

Melina Abdullah, the founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, doubled down on the racism, mentioning Elder by name as she did so. "She didn’t say his name, but I will: Larry Elder is a Black face on white supremacy," Abdullah said, speaking after the senator.

If those names and remarks sound familiar, that's because they were both quoted last month in Erika D. Smith's  racist column for The Los Angeles Times, "Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You've been warned."

Here's a refresher about how they're quoted in Smith's column:

“He is a danger, a clear and present danger,” said Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles.

...

“We have been having a series of real uncomfortable discussions about systemic racism in institutions across this state,” said state Sen. Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles). “About how to really peel back the layers of ignorance or ineptitude so that we can deal with them in very real ways. And Larry Elder is someone who just fundamentally doesn’t believe that [systemic racism] exists.”

...

Abdullah of Black Lives Matter: “Anytime you put a Black face on white supremacy, which is what Larry Elder is, there are people who will utilize that as an opportunity to deny white supremacy. They say, ‘How could this be white supremacy? This is a Black man.’ But everything that he’s pushing, everything that he stands for, he is advancing white supremacy.”

...

But, as Kamlager said, “I’m not interested in going back to Jim Crow because I want to have a Black person as governor.”

Duh.

Rep. Bass made noteworthy comments in her own right, as she took issue with the very idea that voters would even conceive of recalling Newsom. 

Stokes also attended Elder's Monday rally, where he referenced the racist attacks on him from earlier.

Elder also discussed Smith's column with Sean Hannity around the time it was published, saying "I anticipated that would happen." He also claimed his critics "are scared to death. They know if California can elect a conservative governor like myself, and they can and they will come on September the 14th, that any state can't come and they're deathly afraid of this."

The recall election will be held on September 14, with voters being asked if they want to recall Newsom, and then, if so, who they want to elect. Elder currently has a strong lead against Newsom's other challengers. 

As Leah reported, Vice President Kamala Harris will be campaigning alongside Newsom on Wednesday. She was previously scheduled to do so, but that campaign event was changed due to last month's terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Joe Biden Is Not Going to Like College Football's Latest Chant
Matt Vespa

'This Is a Gift to Larry Elder': Top Dem to Campaign With Newsom Ahead of Recall
Leah Barkoukis
VA Dept. of Ed. Uploads Then Deletes Video of Guest Lecturer Who Suggested Quite the Teaching Style for 9/11
Rebecca Downs
Planned Parenthood Targeted Pro-Life Democrat with Racial Slur, Now His Bill is Headed to Governor's Desk
Rebecca Downs
MSNBC and CNN's Ratings Are So Bad, They Haven't Been This Low in Years
Rebecca Downs
Congressman Helping Americans in Afghanistan: Biden Administration's Claims Are '100 Percent, Boldfaced Lie'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular