Steven Crowder

Vile Responses From Liberal Twitter Come Pouring in As Steven Crowder Recovers From Collapsed Lung

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 7:15 PM
Source: Steven Crowder Twitter

Content Warning: Many of the tweets embedded in this article contain explicit language. 

Last Friday, conservative commentator Steven Crowder announced that he was experiencing a "mild lung collapse." It ended up taking "a turn for the worse, though, with Crowder tweeting on Tuesday that he could "physically feel death." 

As he trended over Twitter that evening, it turned out he did so as many celebrated his condition, with some even wishing death on the man.

Some tweets reference "Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk, who Variety confirmed "was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the AMC show," noting "the cause of the collapse has not been disclosed." Outlets such as Parade and Vanity Fair covered the overwhelming amount of well-wishing responses from fans, which includes an Instagram post from "Breaking Bad" co-star Bryan Cranston asking people to "send positive thoughts and prayers his way."

On Wednesday, "Bob Odenkirk" was also trending on Twitter 

Other examples of tweets and such vitriol against Crowder are highlighted in a YouTube video from TheQuartering. 

The video also highlights how one of those users tweeting about Crowder is Kendall Brown, who describes herself as a "healthcare advocate fighting to defeat Republican supermajorities." She has also written opinion pieces for CNN, specifically about Medicaid.

In addition to tweets about Crowder, she managed to get into Twitter feuds with Elijah Schaffer and Michael Knowles.

Kashmira Gander pointed out for Newsweek that Crowder's "condition appeared to trigger a spike in people searching for information about collapsed lungs on Google, according to the search engine's analytics tool Google Trends."

Gander goes on to explain possible causes:

A chest injury can cause a collapsed lung, as well as some medical procedures. It can also be a complication of a lung disease. In other instances, what are known as blebs—or air blisters—can trigger the condition if they break open, for example when a person experiences a change in air pressure while scuba diving. Sometimes there is no clear reason. This is called a spontaneous collapsed lung.

She also notes that the air in the lungs that needs to be removed can be "done by putting the tube in the space near the lungs so they can expand, and can take several days" and that a "person may need to stay in hospital depending on the size of the tube."

Crowder appears to have been sharing updates about his condition from a hospital bed and has tweeted about other topics.


