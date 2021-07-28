Vile Responses From Liberal Twitter Come Pouring in As Steven Crowder Recovers From Collapsed Lung

Content Warning: Many of the tweets embedded in this article contain explicit language.

Last Friday, conservative commentator Steven Crowder announced that he was experiencing a "mild lung collapse." It ended up taking "a turn for the worse, though, with Crowder tweeting on Tuesday that he could "physically feel death."

Mild lung collapse. Sounds worse than it is, and I’ll get the function back, but recovery is going to take longer than I was aiming for. Apologies. Updates soon. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 23, 2021

Last night took a turn for the worse. Ever actually get so close that you can physically feel death? He’s a dick. The good news is, it’s fixable and these things happen. I’ll be back before you know it. Thanks for the support. pic.twitter.com/PvOOSi2ROK — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 27, 2021

As he trended over Twitter that evening, it turned out he did so as many celebrated his condition, with some even wishing death on the man.

Hope they're making u breathe through that fucken plastic scale thing every hr u little freak !!! — Adriana (@Adrianabeate) July 27, 2021

Saw Steven Crowder was trending and was worried it was good news... pic.twitter.com/Y3wjedFAQd — Jerry Williams! (@GreaterSapien) July 28, 2021

10K RETWEETS AND I WILL PULL THE PLUG ON STEVEN CROWDER — dick whitman (@LaliaKay) July 28, 2021

You can’t joke about this type of shit man, I almost had a good day for a second — Ethan (@short_kingg) July 28, 2021

Every moment we inch toward a world without Steven Crowder in it and thus come closer to God — Cory Chase (@McFistCR) July 28, 2021

(dumps steven crowder out of his hospital bed) https://t.co/Dk0rbv73Ng — dylan (@spiritnght2) July 28, 2021

Me seeing conservatives get triggered about people celebrating Steven crowder being gravely sick…….I’m loving it lol pic.twitter.com/KhUElJPbDW — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) July 28, 2021

My thoughts on Steven Crowder having a collapsed lung lol pic.twitter.com/HDJPNMMBM4 — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) July 28, 2021

Me seeing Steven Crowder collapsed Lung and is sick in the hospital pic.twitter.com/TFtUTEZ6UK — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) July 28, 2021

Me if I was Steven Crowder Dr/nurse and I seen his monitor started flat lining……fuck that guy lol pic.twitter.com/vsqU7h7wnU — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) July 28, 2021

Fuck Steven Crowder, glad this shit happened /// hopefully next time it isn’t fixable pic.twitter.com/0Hrep4vBUV — pxe ? (@timmythicktwerk) July 28, 2021

Begging the lord to spare Bob Odenkirk and take Steven Crowder — Crashmore (@DieRobinsonDie) July 28, 2021

here’s a deal I’m proposing to the gods: Steven Crowder dies but Bob Odenkirk lives forever — beff jezos (@islamphobiacow) July 28, 2021

If Bob Odenkirk dies, and Steven Crowder lives, we wagin' war on God himself, and y'all drafted. — 8-Bit Idiot (@JustSomeDoucher) July 28, 2021

Some tweets reference "Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk, who Variety confirmed "was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the AMC show," noting "the cause of the collapse has not been disclosed." Outlets such as Parade and Vanity Fair covered the overwhelming amount of well-wishing responses from fans, which includes an Instagram post from "Breaking Bad" co-star Bryan Cranston asking people to "send positive thoughts and prayers his way."

On Wednesday, "Bob Odenkirk" was also trending on Twitter

Other examples of tweets and such vitriol against Crowder are highlighted in a YouTube video from TheQuartering.

The video also highlights how one of those users tweeting about Crowder is Kendall Brown, who describes herself as a "healthcare advocate fighting to defeat Republican supermajorities." She has also written opinion pieces for CNN, specifically about Medicaid.

Also….Steven Crowder is in the hospital and still using Hootsuite to post his updates? That is so weird, dude. pic.twitter.com/uUsZUinOJQ — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 28, 2021

In addition to tweets about Crowder, she managed to get into Twitter feuds with Elijah Schaffer and Michael Knowles.

Going temporarily private because I have neither the time nor the patience to deal with pearl clutching from a bunch of fascist chuds.



Goodnight, bbs. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 28, 2021

lol check out this asshole directly calling on his nearly 300k followers to harass me.



I’ve got my quality filter on. If attempting to flex your internet muscles on a random woman with 1/10 of your follower count is salve for your hurt feelings, be my guest. Feel better, buddy. https://t.co/BYzjCFcvSb — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 28, 2021

I wish you a speedy recovery from all those pulled muscles you sustained during this reach. https://t.co/b8TzpYheM1 — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 28, 2021

eVeR nOtiCe tHat LiBs stop turning the other cheek after years of conservatives acting like bigoted assholes?



Michael, you were such an immoral garbage human that even FOX NEWS stopped having you on. Spare me your faux moral outrage. https://t.co/IbF6aMFkV2 https://t.co/n8tdzZkV8K — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 28, 2021

Kashmira Gander pointed out for Newsweek that Crowder's "condition appeared to trigger a spike in people searching for information about collapsed lungs on Google, according to the search engine's analytics tool Google Trends."

Gander goes on to explain possible causes:

A chest injury can cause a collapsed lung, as well as some medical procedures. It can also be a complication of a lung disease. In other instances, what are known as blebs—or air blisters—can trigger the condition if they break open, for example when a person experiences a change in air pressure while scuba diving. Sometimes there is no clear reason. This is called a spontaneous collapsed lung.

She also notes that the air in the lungs that needs to be removed can be "done by putting the tube in the space near the lungs so they can expand, and can take several days" and that a "person may need to stay in hospital depending on the size of the tube."

Crowder appears to have been sharing updates about his condition from a hospital bed and has tweeted about other topics.



