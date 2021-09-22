DeSantis Orders Mass Search for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito Case

The FBI confirmed on Tuesday night that the remains found in Wyoming were that of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing during a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The two embarked on a cross-country road trip in June, and Laundrie returned without Petito.

The FBI confirmed that a body found in a Wyoming national park is indeed Gabby Petito, the young woman who went missing on a cross-country road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie. Her death has been ruled a homicide https://t.co/pI6Ra5GwvJ pic.twitter.com/jCqyrV51qd — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide, with cause of death still pending autopsy results, and Laundrie is the primary person of interest. The FBI and local law enforcement entities have attempted to contact and track down Laundrie, whose parents say that they have not seen him since earlier this month, but his location is still unable to be determined. At the request of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Florida law enforcement has launched a mass search for Laundrie alongside federal law enforcement in order to get Petito deserved justice.

At the request of @NorthPortPolice, @MyFWC law enforcement has been assisting in the search for Brian Laundrie. I have directed all state agencies under my purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search - we need justice for Gabby Petito. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 21, 2021