DeSantis Orders Mass Search for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito Case

Florida

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The FBI confirmed on Tuesday night that the remains found in Wyoming were that of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing during a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The two embarked on a cross-country road trip in June, and Laundrie returned without Petito.

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide, with cause of death still pending autopsy results, and Laundrie is the primary person of interest. The FBI and local law enforcement entities have attempted to contact and track down Laundrie, whose parents say that they have not seen him since earlier this month, but his location is still unable to be determined. At the request of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Florida law enforcement has launched a mass search for Laundrie alongside federal law enforcement in order to get Petito deserved justice.

