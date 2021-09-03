Dem Governors Blame Climate Change for Historic Storms

Parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York are seeing flooding devastation from leftover portions of Hurricane Ida. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ), Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA), and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) all issued various declarations of emergency in their states.

Footage shows vehicles submerged in floodwaters on Thursday morning in Philadelphia. Rescue efforts continued in Pennsylvania after severe flooding and a confirmed EF-2 tornado swept through the state on Wednesday during Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/v2NqvZ0WG0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 3, 2021

The remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flash flooding in and around New York and left at least 29 people dead. Here's what it looked like around the region. https://t.co/GuQoe40p93 pic.twitter.com/vdUTGKQR7k — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 2, 2021

All 3 Democratic governors attributed the historic weather to climate change.

CNN Reporter: "How much of this damage do you attribute to climate change?"



PA Gov @TomWolfPA: "Most of it." pic.twitter.com/oq5tahEybQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2021

Climate change is happening right now.



It is not a future threat. It is a current threat.



Record-breaking floods are the new normal and we must work to increase resiliency and support green infrastructure. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 2, 2021

The unfortunate reality is that sudden and intense rainfall is exactly one of the circumstances that New Jersey’s climate scientists have predicted. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 3, 2021

While Americans suffer from the storm's damage, President Joe Biden also put the spotlight on the "climate crisis."