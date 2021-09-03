New York

Dem Governors Blame Climate Change for Historic Storms

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 03, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York are seeing flooding devastation from leftover portions of Hurricane Ida. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ), Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA), and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) all issued various declarations of emergency in their states. 

All 3 Democratic governors attributed the historic weather to climate change.

While Americans suffer from the storm's damage, President Joe Biden also put the spotlight on the "climate crisis."

