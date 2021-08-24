House Dems' $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill Clears Another Hurdle

House Democrats reached an agreement on Tuesday and cleared a procedural hurdle for the $3.5 trillion budget proposal using the “deem” rule to quickly advance the resolution framework. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to make a deal with moderate House Democrats who resisted passing the budget resolution without a vote on Infrastructure.

By a vote of 220 to 212, the House passed a rule to tell committees to begin crafting the budget, and set a September 27 deadline for passage of the Senate-approved Infrastructure package. The House also advanced the Voting Rights Advancement Act.

U.S. House approves $3.5 trillion budget resolution in procedural vote.



The vote also sets a September 27 deadline to consider the bipartisan infrastructure bill. pic.twitter.com/cYyVebUXwd — CSPAN (@cspan) August 24, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed to tuck the budget vote into a procedural measure and add a provision specifying that the House would vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. This process also sidestepped a separate vote on the budget resolution. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) August 24, 2021

Just 48 hours ago that group of 10 moderate Dems were insistent they would not vote for the budget resolution without being able to vote for the bi-partisan infrastructure plan. Today all 10 voted yes.. with only a promise the infrastructure vote will come by Sept. 27th. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 24, 2021

The resolution passed without any GOP support, and House Republicans slammed Pelosi earlier for prioritizing tax increases and spending bills while Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.