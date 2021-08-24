Afghanistan

House Dems' $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill Clears Another Hurdle

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Democrats reached an agreement on Tuesday and cleared a procedural hurdle for the $3.5 trillion budget proposal using the “deem” rule to quickly advance the resolution framework. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to make a deal with moderate House Democrats who resisted passing the budget resolution without a vote on Infrastructure.

By a vote of 220 to 212, the House passed a rule to tell committees to begin crafting the budget, and set a September 27 deadline for passage of the Senate-approved Infrastructure package. The House also advanced the Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The resolution passed without any GOP support, and House Republicans slammed Pelosi earlier for prioritizing tax increases and spending bills while Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.

