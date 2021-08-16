Pompeo Weighs in on Biden's 'Weak Leadership' on Afghanistan

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weighed in on the Biden administration’s outright failure in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to take over. Pompeo said that the Biden administration has “abandoned” the global stage in its reckless decision to withdraw from Afghanistan and criticized President Biden’s “weak leadership.:

“I think weak leadership always harms American security. This is in the context of a Biden administration that has basically abandoned the global stage in favor of climate change. They’ve been focused on Critical Race Theory while the embassy is at risk. That didn’t happen during our [Trump administration] four years. I do think there’s a real risk here,” Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday.

Weak American leadership always harms American security. pic.twitter.com/DjSW2U7Upk — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 16, 2021

If I were still the Secretary of State with a Commander in Chief like President Trump, the Taliban would have understood that there were real costs to pay if there were plots against America. Qasem Soleimani learned that lesson, and the Taliban would have learned it as well. pic.twitter.com/fgVn3QmjS9 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 15, 2021

Though the Trump administration negotiated a deal with the Taliban, Pompeo said that the former administration "never trusted" the terrorist organization.

"...we never trusted the Taliban. You can ask them yourselves. We made abundantly clear: If they did not live up to that piece of paper, to the words that they had put on the ground, we weren't going to allow them to just walk away from any deal that they struck. We were going to go crush them," he added.

President Biden was missing-in-action throughout the weekend as the Taliban took over. After receiving blowback for refusing to acknowledge the situation, the president is set to address the nation on Monday afternoon.