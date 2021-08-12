Poll: Americans Are Concerned About Two Issues the Biden Administration Has No Plan to Fix

Months into the Biden administration, Americans are feeling the effects of increased government spending in the price increases of everyday goods and utilities, including groceries, gas, and housing. The president and his administration have brushed off the skyrocketing prices that disproportionately affect average Americans the most, but a new poll shows that Americans are concerned about inflation.

A Fox News poll found that Americans are not only worried about inflation but also attribute the increase in prices to out-of-control government spending. Via Fox News:

Voter concern over inflation remains sky high, as more voters blame higher prices on the pandemic than on the government. At the same time, over half rate their family finances positively -- and far fewer are looking for help from Uncle Sam than last year...Nearly half, 47 percent, say the message they would like to give the federal government is ‘leave me alone,’ up from 36 percent a year ago. On the other side, 44 percent say they would tell the government ‘lend me a hand.’ That’s down significantly from 57 percent who felt that way last August...About three-quarters of those with income under $50,000 say both grocery and gas prices are causing them financial hardship -- and just over half of those at the $100,000 or more income level say the same is true for them...Most (86 percent) are concerned about inflation -- and they see lots of reasons for it. Eighty-six percent think the pandemic is responsible for rising prices, while 79 percent blame the government’s economic policies, and 72 percent point to the regular ups and downs of the economy.

Back in May, the White House assured Americans that inflation was "temporary, transitory," but prices have not yet improved.

INFLATION: Jen Psaki says White House economic experts believe inflationary impact will be "temporary, transitory." pic.twitter.com/SbNuByIQzD — Forbes (@Forbes) May 10, 2021

Senate Democrats recently passed a framework for a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, which Republicans deem a "reckless tax-and-spending spree" that will worsen the inflation crisis.