As Democrats Appease the Abortion Industry, One Dem Senator Refuses

Democrats passed the framework for their $3.5 trillion budget proposal early on Wednesday morning while rejecting various proposals from Republicans. The resolution advanced with zero support from Republicans and set up a vote on reconciliation for the Fall. While many common sense amendments offered by the GOP were blocked, one Democratic senator broke with his party to support keeping the Hyde Amendment intact in the budget.

An amendment was offered by Republican Senator James Lankford (R-OK) to preserve the Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer dollars from funding abortions domestically. The measure has historically garnered bipartisan support, but Democrats have abandoned the common sense provision in recent years. The budget amendment received unanimous GOP support in addition to approval from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). No other Democrats voted in favor.

50-49: Senate on a near party line vote adopted Lankford (R-OK) amendment to Democrats' $3.5T budget resolution to preserve the Hyde amendment. Manchin (D-WV) joined all Republicans in voting Yes. pic.twitter.com/Txpglzc7j1 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 11, 2021

Lankford amendment aimed at preserving the Hyde amendment is adopted, 50-49.



MANCHIN joins Republicans on this one.



Illustrates the current impossibility of removing Hyde from annual sp "Just because they're smaller people, doesn't mean they should be any less protected by law."



The Senate has voted in favor of @SenatorLankford's pro-life budget amendment, saving #Hyde and protecting taxpayer dollars from funding abortion.



Thank you Sen. Lankford! pic.twitter.com/urkRMc0dOs — March for Life (@March_for_Life) August 11, 2021 ending bills in the Senate. — Caitlin Emma (@caitlinzemma) August 11, 2021

Pro-life groups on both sides of the aisle praised Manchin and the approval of the amendment:

BREAKING NEWS: The Hyde Amendment has been SAVED and added to the latest Senate budget because of DFLA Endorsed Pro-Life Democrat Senator Joe Manchin!



Thank you @Sen_JoeManchin for standing up for LIFE! ???? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/LOzzfh0r3t — Democrats for Life (@demsforlife) August 11, 2021

Thank you @Sen_JoeManchin for being the notable exception among Senate Democrats today by supporting the Hyde & Weldon Amendments – standing up for unborn children, their mothers & pro-life American taxpayers. #HydeSavesLiveshttps://t.co/iTRdxKpswe — Susan B. Anthony List #HydeSavesLives (@SBAList) August 11, 2021

Manchin's vote shows that the Biden White House does not have support in the Senate for scrapping the Hyde Amendment, which is a win for taxpayers.