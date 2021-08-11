VIP

As Democrats Appease the Abortion Industry, One Dem Senator Refuses

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
As Democrats Appease the Abortion Industry, One Dem Senator Refuses

Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

Democrats passed the framework for their $3.5 trillion budget proposal early on Wednesday morning while rejecting various proposals from Republicans. The resolution advanced with zero support from Republicans and set up a vote on reconciliation for the Fall. While many common sense amendments offered by the GOP were blocked, one Democratic senator broke with his party to support keeping the Hyde Amendment intact in the budget.

An amendment was offered by Republican Senator James Lankford (R-OK) to preserve the Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer dollars from funding abortions domestically. The measure has historically garnered bipartisan support, but Democrats have abandoned the common sense provision in recent years. The budget amendment received unanimous GOP support in addition to approval from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). No other Democrats voted in favor. 

Pro-life groups on both sides of the aisle praised Manchin and the approval of the amendment: 

Manchin's vote shows that the Biden White House does not have support in the Senate for scrapping the Hyde Amendment, which is a win for taxpayers.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Is This a Joke? One Traitorous GOP Senator Is Working to Undo the Trump Judiciary Wins
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Brian Stelter Beclowns Himself Defending CNN, Chris Cuomo
Spencer Brown
Biden's 'Temporary' Inflation Just Logged Another Record-Tying Jump
Spencer Brown

Did Senate Democrats Finally Realize the Truth About 'Defund the Police'?
Julio Rosas
Bye, Andrew
Guy Benson

Researchers Make Surprising Finding About Education Level of the Most Vax Hesitant
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular