McConnell Slams Biden's 'Global Embarrassment' Withdrawal of Troops From Afghanistan

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed President Joe Biden’s move to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan after nearly two decades. McConnell called Biden’s move a “reckless rush for exits” and a “global embarrassment.”

"President Biden and his team are desperate to duck hard questions about Afghanistan,” McConnell said on Tuesday. “But the American people deserve answers. They deserve to understand the risks of this trajectory and how the commander in chief plans to keep us safe against a terrorist enemy that his own senior advisers admit will be allowed to regroup thanks to his actions.”

The president predicted recently that all troops will be gone by August. As it stands now, 90 percent are withdrawn.

