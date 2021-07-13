McConnell Slams Biden's 'Global Embarrassment' Withdrawal of Troops From Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed President Joe Biden’s move to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan after nearly two decades. McConnell called Biden’s move a “reckless rush for exits” and a “global embarrassment.”

"President Biden and his team are desperate to duck hard questions about Afghanistan,” McConnell said on Tuesday. “But the American people deserve answers. They deserve to understand the risks of this trajectory and how the commander in chief plans to keep us safe against a terrorist enemy that his own senior advisers admit will be allowed to regroup thanks to his actions.”

The president predicted recently that all troops will be gone by August. As it stands now, 90 percent are withdrawn.

When I announced our drawdown in April, I said we would be out of Afghanistan by September. Our military mission in Afghanistan will in fact conclude on August 31st. And the drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way, prioritizing the safety of our troops as they depart. pic.twitter.com/7U8Fb47gsd — President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2021