Nancy Pelosi

House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues from Capitol

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 12:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues from Capitol

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

The House of Representatives voted late on Tuesday night to remove Confederate statues from public display in the United States Capitol. The legislation received bipartisan support, with 67 Republicans voting in favor. The House also passed the legislation during the last Congress, but it did not clear the 60-vote threshold in the Senate. One hundred-twenty Republicans voted against the legislation.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) voted in favor of the legislation, while House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) voted against it. McCarthy pointed out that all statues being removed under the bill are of Democrats.

“The bill we’re voting on today we’ve voted on before. I supported it (then), and I support it now. But let me state a simple fact: All of the statues being removed by this bill are statues of Democrats,” McCarthy said on the House floor.

While in the minority last Congress, Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tried attempted to force a vote on removing Confederate statues.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
President Trump Reacts to New York's Disastrous Election
Katie Pavlich
Surprise: Amid Crisis, Denialist House Dems Propose...Slashing US Border Enforcement Budget
Guy Benson

Attorneys Pick Apart NSA Statement About Tucker Carlson
Katie Pavlich

There's Something Odd with the NSA's Response about Tucker Carlson's Spying Allegations?
Matt Vespa

Townhall Reporter Captures What Kamala Harris Avoided Seeing By Not Going to the Border
Julio Rosas
Derek Chauvin Negotiating Plea Deal with Feds: Report
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular