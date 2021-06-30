House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues from Capitol

The House of Representatives voted late on Tuesday night to remove Confederate statues from public display in the United States Capitol. The legislation received bipartisan support, with 67 Republicans voting in favor. The House also passed the legislation during the last Congress, but it did not clear the 60-vote threshold in the Senate. One hundred-twenty Republicans voted against the legislation.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) voted in favor of the legislation, while House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) voted against it. McCarthy pointed out that all statues being removed under the bill are of Democrats.

“The bill we’re voting on today we’ve voted on before. I supported it (then), and I support it now. But let me state a simple fact: All of the statues being removed by this bill are statues of Democrats,” McCarthy said on the House floor.

While in the minority last Congress, Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tried attempted to force a vote on removing Confederate statues.