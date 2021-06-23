Vulnerable Mark Kelly Put on Notice Over Filibuster Dodge

Senate Republicans defeated the corrupt "For the People Act" on Tuesday night, in a major loss for Democrats. The bill's failure sparked a new push for eliminating the Senate's legislative filibuster, the longstanding 60-vote threshold for major legislation to pass bills without GOP consent.

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have held the line against their party's mission to nuke the filibuster, and freshman Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is now receiving pressure to take a firm stance on the filibuster. Thus far, the vulnerable incumbent lawmaker has refused to give a firm answer on whether or not he would vote to eliminate the measure.