Republicans React to Dismal Jobs Report

The May jobs report showed another set of disappointing economic numbers, with only 559,000 jobs added last month when 670,000 were expected to be added. The unemployment rate fell from 6.1 percent to 5.8 percent.

BREAKING: The U.S. added 559,000 jobs in May, vs. 671,000 expected. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8%. https://t.co/no0YcnBDQi pic.twitter.com/6ibq212EsE — CNBC (@CNBC) June 4, 2021

The dismal jobs report is a direct result of the Biden administration’s economic policies that have not jump started a pandemic recovery. Republican lawmakers took note of the lackluster figures, and argue that the administration “paying people not to work,” via increased unemployment benefits, is not working.

Another bad jobs report—100,000 fewer jobs added than experts estimated.



This is what happens when you pay people not to work. What did Democrats expect? — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 4, 2021

Solution: Not more "stimulus", just less #JoeBiden. — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) June 4, 2021

As we emerge from the virus, our economy should be booming, but today's lackluster jobs report shows President Biden's policies have stalled our recovery.



Washington needs to stop paying people NOT to work.



Bidenomics is bad for America. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 4, 2021

Arguably the most disappointing part of President Biden’s job report: labor force participation DOWN even as the economy reopens ??



Biden/Pelosi should have listened to Republicans - ask any small business, the Dems’ federal unemployment is NOT incentivizing Americans to work — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 4, 2021

The Republican National Committee (RNC) also slammed the Biden administration's economic policies that led to a dismal jobs report.

“Joe Biden and Democrats’ failed policies have given us another month where the economy fell short of expectations while Americans see prices for gas, groceries, and other essentials skyrocket," Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Biden and Democrats are holding back Americans from reentering the workforce and, therefore, holding back our economy. Thankfully, states with Republican leadership are leading the recovery and are open for business."

The president, on the other hand, said that the report shows "historic progress."