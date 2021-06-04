Jobs and Economy

Republicans React to Dismal Jobs Report

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 04, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The May jobs report showed another set of disappointing economic numbers, with only 559,000 jobs added last month when 670,000 were expected to be added. The unemployment rate fell from 6.1 percent to 5.8 percent. 

The dismal jobs report is a direct result of the Biden administration’s economic policies that have not jump started a pandemic recovery. Republican lawmakers took note of the lackluster figures, and argue that the administration “paying people not to work,” via increased unemployment benefits, is not working.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) also slammed the Biden administration's economic policies that led to a dismal jobs report.

“Joe Biden and Democrats’ failed policies have given us another month where the economy fell short of expectations while Americans see prices for gas, groceries, and other essentials skyrocket," Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Biden and Democrats are holding back Americans from reentering the workforce and, therefore, holding back our economy. Thankfully, states with Republican leadership are leading the recovery and are open for business."

The president, on the other hand, said that the report shows "historic progress."

