Democrat Melanie Stansbury Wins New Mexico Special Election

New Mexico state legislator Melanie Stansbury (D) won the special election to fill the seat in New Mexico's first congressional district that was vacated by newly-confirmed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, defeating Republican state Senator Mark Moores (R). Stansbury won with 60 percent of the vote, and the seat has been held by Democrats for over a decade.

With Stansbury's victory, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added another member to her historically slim, 8-seat majority in the lower chamber.

"Melanie Stansbury's resounding victory tonight is a testament to her strong ties to her community and Democrats' momentum to continue taking bold actions For the People," Pelosi wrote after Stansbury's victory was announced. "House Democrats congratulate Melanie on her election and look forward to welcoming her expertise vital to building back better."

House Republicans are overwhelmingly favored to take back the majority in the House in the 2022 midterm elections by virtually every election forecaster.