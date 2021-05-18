Israel

President Biden 'Admires' Notoriously Anti-Israel 'Squad' Member

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 18, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Biden 'Admires' Notoriously Anti-Israel 'Squad' Member

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

President Joe Biden paid a visit to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, and huddled with a notoriously anti-Israel member of Congress. As Israel is under attack by a terrorist organization, Biden said that he “admires” Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a vocal opponent of Israel. 

Tlaib likened Israel to an “apartheid state” and joined other members of the progressive “squad” in undermining Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas.

The president did not defend Israel nor condemn these vile sentiments from Tlaib.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Psaki Rejects the Abraham Accords as 'Tactics of the Prior Administration'
Katie Pavlich

Another Fauci Lie About Masks and the COVID Vaccine Comes Back to Bite Him
Matt Vespa
Nike and Other Woke Corporations Face a Barrage of Attack Ads
Katie Pavlich
Why Jonathan Turley Believes Prince Harry's First Amendment Comment Is Actually Very Serious
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Tragic' But 'Justified': DA Won't Charge Deputies in Death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Spencer Brown

Fauci Finally Admits What We All Knew About the COVID Vaccine, Masks, and Infections
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular