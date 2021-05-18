President Biden 'Admires' Notoriously Anti-Israel 'Squad' Member

President Joe Biden paid a visit to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, and huddled with a notoriously anti-Israel member of Congress. As Israel is under attack by a terrorist organization, Biden said that he “admires” Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a vocal opponent of Israel.

Joe Biden says he admires radical anti-Israel Rep. "Rashid" Tlaib and thanks her for being a "fighter."



Just days ago, Rashida Tlaib espoused the anti-Semitic BDS Movement on the House floor as Hamas targeted Israel with rockets.pic.twitter.com/KadRxttgD8 — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) May 18, 2021

REMINDER: Joe Biden has not condemned the anti-Israel rhetoric coming from Democrats like Rashida Tlaib.



Does Joe Biden stand with American ally Israel or does he stand with the radical anti-Israel sentiment emanating from his own party? https://t.co/5wgIn4LIjP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2021

Tlaib likened Israel to an “apartheid state” and joined other members of the progressive “squad” in undermining Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas.

Too many are silent or dismissive as our U.S. tax dollars continue to be used for this kind of inhumanity.



I am tired of people functioning from a place of fear rather than doing what's right because of the bullying by pro-Israel lobbyists.



This is apartheid, plain and simple. https://t.co/VSYP7wrGUD — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 8, 2021

Stealing Palestinian homes and burning their lands. The actions of an apartheid state.



We cannot stand by and watch this happen. @SecBlinken, billions of U.S. taxpayers dollars support Netanyahu’s government and this racist violence. We must condemn this swiftly. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 5, 2021

The president did not defend Israel nor condemn these vile sentiments from Tlaib.