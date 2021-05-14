Elise Stefanik Elected House GOP Conference Chair

House Republicans voted to put Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in the number-three role in caucus leadership, after Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) was ousted from leadership for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.
Stefanik’s bid for Conference Chair was endorsed by Trump, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), in addition to other rank-and-file lawmakers. From the ultra-conservative wing of the party, Stefanik received criticism for a “liberal” voting record. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) launched a challenge to Stefanik, arguing that her record is not conservative enough and that there should not be an expedited “coronation” process to replace Cheney.
For those interested: pic.twitter.com/fyYtcnbJqv— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 14, 2021
Stefanik won the support of the caucus with 134 votes in a secret ballot process that occurred with little delay on Friday morning.
NEWS: Elise Stefanik has just been elected as the next House GOP conference chair, making her the highest-ranked Republican woman.— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) May 14, 2021
She won in a 134-46 secret ballot vote against Chip Roy, per sources in the room.
The newly-elected House GOP Chair said that the American people are witnessing an "economic crisis, a border crisis, an energy crisis, and a national security crisis due to Far-Left radical policies," and vowed that House Republicans will push back on President Biden's agenda.
My statement as the newly elected House GOP Conference Chair. pic.twitter.com/emb6lNxPRm— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 14, 2021