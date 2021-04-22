Tim Scott to Give GOP Rebuttal to Biden's First Congressional Address

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced on Thursday.

McConnell said that Scott is one of the most “inspiring and unifying” leaders,

“Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation,” McConnell said in a statement after the announcement. “Nobody is better at communicating why far-left policies fail working Americans. Senate Republicans are looking forward to this address from our distinguished colleague.”

McCarthy added that Scott is a "conservative optimist" with the "right vision."

President Biden will address the joint session next Wednesday.