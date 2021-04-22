Senate Republicans

Tim Scott to Give GOP Rebuttal to Biden's First Congressional Address

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Tim Scott to Give GOP Rebuttal to Biden's First Congressional Address

Source: Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced on Thursday.

McConnell said that Scott is one of the most “inspiring and unifying” leaders, 

“Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation,” McConnell said in a statement after the announcement. “Nobody is better at communicating why far-left policies fail working Americans. Senate Republicans are looking forward to this address from our distinguished colleague.”

McCarthy added that Scott is a "conservative optimist" with the "right vision."

President Biden will address the joint session next Wednesday.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Firearms Reporter Brings Clarity to the 'Why Can We Shoot People in the Legs' Debate
Matt Vespa
Biden Administration Paying for Sponsors to Pick Up Unaccompanied Minors
Rebecca Downs

Coca-Cola Gets Bad News After Jumping on the Woke Bandwagon
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Senate Approves Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill With One GOP 'No' Vote
Reagan McCarthy
AZ Gov. Doug Ducey Deploys National Guard to the Border Amid Continued Illegal Immigration Surge
Julio Rosas

CNN Hosts Deliver an Unbelievable Commentary About the Ohio Shooting...And It's Actually Rational
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular