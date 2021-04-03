Trump Calls For Boycott of 'Woke' MLB Over Georgia Decision

Former President Donald Trump joined criticism of the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game out of Atlanta, Georgia over the newly signed voting reform law. The legislation signed by Kemp expands voting accessibility while mandating voter identification requirements in order to prevent fraud.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections,” he said in a statement. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”

Meanwhile, President Biden encouraged the MLB’s move to boycott Georgia. The president repeated the dishonest talking point pushed by the left, claiming that the common-sense law is “Jim Crow on steroids.”

“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them, they’re leaders. Look at what’s happened with the NBA, as well. Look what’s happened across the board," Biden said. "The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports, and it’s just not right. This is Jim Crow on steroids, what they’re doing in Georgia and 40 other states.”

Kemp and other Republicans are not backing down to criticism over voting reform measures. The bill expands early voting, including weekends, and protects election integrity by requiring identification for absentee voting.