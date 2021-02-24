Nancy Pelosi

McConnell Rejects Pelosi's January 6 Commission For Being 'Partisan by Design'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 2:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
McConnell Rejects Pelosi's January 6 Commission For Being 'Partisan by Design'

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rebuked Democrats’ effort to form a bipartisan commission to study and evaluate the horrific events that occurred that the United States Capitol on January 6, when supporters of former President Trump stormed the building.

House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) proposed a commission with 7 Democrats and 4 Republicans to study the January 6 riot, which McConnell quickly rejected for being “partisan by design.” The Republican leader said that the commission must be fairly balanced, and should also study political riots that occurred over the summer by left-wing groups.

 McConnell said on Wednesday that if Congress were to attempt a "broader analysis of toxic political violence," that "we cannot have artificial cherry-picking of which terrible behavior does and does not deserve scrutiny.”

McConnell warned that the “full scope” of political violence must be studied.

“We could do something narrow that looks at the Capitol, or we could potentially do something broader to analyze the full scope of the political violence problem in this country,” he continued. “We cannot land at some artificial, politicized halfway point.”

Pelosi’s aim is to mirror the commission formed to study the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, but clearly has minimal interest in studying the broader picture of political riots.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
John Kerry Blasted as 'Anti-American' For Secret Meetings With Iran
Katie Pavlich
Analysis: The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine News is Huge
Guy Benson
Sen. Barrasso to Biden Nominee: Are You Really Calling Medically Trained Republicans Anti-Science?
Cortney O'Brien
MSNBC Contributor: Summer Protests Were Not Riots Because People 'Were Attacked By Police'
VIP
Julio Rosas
Where Did Millions of Dollars in Donations to Black Lives Matter Go?
Katie Pavlich
Mark Morgan Rips the Hypocrisy Coming from the Biden Admin on Opening Child Migrant Facilities
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular