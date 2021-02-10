NBA Rises Above Mark Cuban's Unpatriotic Grandstanding

The National Basketball Association (NBA) sided with patriotism on Wednesday, confirming that all teams are mandated to play the national anthem before each game.

The league’s announcement follows the grandstanding from Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, who said that his team would eliminate the longstanding tradition of playing the national anthem before games begin. The Mavericks stopped playing the anthem, per Cuban's decision, at the 13 preseason and regular-season home games played thus far.