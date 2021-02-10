nba
NBA Rises Above Mark Cuban's Unpatriotic Grandstanding

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 6:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

The National Basketball Association (NBA) sided with patriotism on Wednesday, confirming that all teams are mandated to play the national anthem before each game.

The league’s announcement follows the grandstanding from Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, who said that his team would eliminate the longstanding tradition of playing the national anthem before games begin. The Mavericks stopped playing the anthem, per Cuban's decision, at the 13 preseason and regular-season home games played thus far.

The outspoken public figure thought this decision was within his jurisdiction as owner of the team, but the league confirmed otherwise.

The league’s policy does not impede players’ ability to kneel during the anthem. The playing of the anthem will resume for the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

