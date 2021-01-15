Republican Study Committee Takes Aim at Election Security With 'Save Democracy Act'

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) is taking aim at election integrity in the “Save Democracy Act,” endorsed by the committee and co-signed by 30 GOP members. The legislation tackles three areas related to voter integrity, including voter registration, ballot casting, and ballot tabulation. The RSC, led by Chairman Jim Banks, hopes to renew Americans’ faith in election security from a legislative standpoint.

“The Republican Study Committee formally endorses the Save Democracy Act that would ensure free and fair federal elections in 2022, 2024 and the years to come. It is our duty to protect and uphold the democratic process and restore public trust in our election system," the committee's membership said in a release.

On voter registration, the legislation forbids “automatic voter registration,” and requires proof of citizenship and a full Social Security number to register to vote in a federal election. To reestablish integrity with ballot casting, the legislation bans public ballot collection boxes, and prohibits officials from sending out unsolicited absentee ballots. Voter identification and matching would also be required for both in-person and mail-in voting. With respect to counting ballots, a 30-day tabulation period would be mandated, with no pauses, and campaign representatives would be required to be able to observe vote counting and polling locations.

A few of the line items addressed in the legislation, including automatic voter registration, are priorities of Democratic members of Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attempted to implement a few of these measures into coronavirus relief legislation in 2020.