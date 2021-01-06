Ossoff Declares Victory Over Senator Perdue as Race Remains Uncalled

Democrat Senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff declared victory in Georgia, when no major networks have called the race thus far.

"I want to thank the people of Georgia for participating in this election. Whether you were for me or against me, I will be for you in the U.S Senate," Ossoff said on Twitter. "Georgia, thank you so much for the confidence that you have placed in me. I am honored, honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust, and I will look forward to serving in the United States Senate with integrity, with humility, with honor, and getting things done for the people of Georgia."

Ossoff's lead over incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue widened to 16,000 votes on Wednesday morning.

Good morning. With a more than 16k vote lead, Jon @ossoff has declared victory.



“Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me.”



The AP has not called this race. #gapol #gasen https://t.co/ygXAr0gBEE — Emma Hurt (@Emma_Hurt) January 6, 2021

OSsoff declared victory this morning in remarks, though his race remains uncalled.



His lead as of this am is ~16,000 votes, and ~0.4 percentage points — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) January 6, 2021

Ossoff currently leads Perdue by about 16,000 votes. Perdue has not conceded the race. https://t.co/GI5VL9LgjH pic.twitter.com/CdPvfBYvKL — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 6, 2021

Ossoff's declared victory is still within the 0.5 percent margin that would ultimately trigger a recount.

