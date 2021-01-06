david perdue

Ossoff Declares Victory Over Senator Perdue as Race Remains Uncalled

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 9:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

Democrat Senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff declared victory in Georgia, when no major networks have called the race thus far. 

"I want to thank the people of Georgia for participating in this election. Whether you were for me or against me, I will be for you in the U.S Senate," Ossoff said on Twitter. "Georgia, thank you so much for the confidence that you have placed in me. I am honored, honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust, and I will look forward to serving in the United States Senate with integrity, with humility, with honor, and getting things done for the people of Georgia."

Ossoff's lead over incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue widened to 16,000 votes on Wednesday morning.

Ossoff's declared victory is still within the 0.5 percent margin that would ultimately trigger a recount.

  Share on Facebook
Most Popular