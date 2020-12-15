Joe Biden

Biden to Tap Former Presidential Rival Pete Buttigieg to Lead Department of Transportation

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President-Elect Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he selected former Mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, to lead the Department of Transportation. Previously, Buttigieg was under consideration for the Ambassador to China post. 

Buttigieg, 38, would need to clear a Senate confirmation, which is likely to be controlled by Republicans. His thin credentials hardly align with his predecessor, Elaine Chao, who served in cabinet capacities under 3 separate administrations.

A former rival in the Democratic presidential primary, Biden previously compared Buttigieg to his late-son, Beau Biden.

"I know that may not mean much to most people, but to me it's the highest compliment I can give any man or woman," Biden said of the comparison.

As the presidential transition is underway, Biden continues to fill his cabinet; some of his picks will likely not be approved by a Republican Senate.

Most Popular