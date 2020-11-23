Poll: Overwhelming Majority Back GOP Senate Majority

A new Harvard CAPs-Harris poll shows that the overwhelming majority of voters want Republicans to hold control of the Senate after Georgia’s pair of runoff elections. Both incumbent GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face runoff elections in January after failing to reach a 50 percent majority on election day, per Georgia election law.

The Hill reported that 56 percent of voters surveyed ultimately favored divided government and a GOP-controlled Senate:

Fifty-six percent of voters said they want a divided government with Republicans in control of the upper chamber, according to data released exclusively to The Hill. Forty-four percent of voters said they wanted Democrats to control the Senate.

NEW POLL: Majority say they want GOP in control of Senate https://t.co/6VTiPyT0MI pic.twitter.com/iPwhfwMpGc — The Hill (@thehill) November 23, 2020

Harvard CAPS-Harris polling director Mark Penn told The Hill that these numbers could be a "headwind" for Democrats, as they seek to take back the majority in the Senate:

“As of now, the voters want divided government and their votes for the Senate and House indicate that as well,” said Harvard CAPS-Harris polling director Mark Penn. “This is a strong headwind for Democrats in the special election though [President] Trump’s continued failure to concede could muddy the waters here.”

Sens. Perdue and Loeffler will compete against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, on January 5. Democrats currently hold 48 seats in the upper chamber and would need to win both elections in order to capture the majority.