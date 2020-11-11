Georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Formally Orders Recount of Presidential Race

Nov 11, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

As election results are contested in a handful of key swing states, Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger greenlighted a full recount of the presidential election in Georgia. President-elect Joe Biden currently holds a 14,000 vote lead over President Trump in the Peach State. 

All of Georgia’s 159 counties will be audited in the recount, but Biden’s lead has continued to grow since election day. The Trump campaign contends that when all legal ballots are counted, President Trump will emerge victorious in Georgia. 

In the sphere of Georgia’ runoff Senate elections, GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both called for Sec. Raffensperger to resign on account of Georgia’s electoral mismanagement. The pair of incumbent Republicans accuse Sec. Raffensperger of failing to deliver “honest and transparent” elections in a joint statement released on Monday. 

The president’s campaign cited “the lack of transparency in the tabulation process,” and “irregularities and improper ballot harvesting” in Georgia.

