Georgia Secretary of State Formally Orders Recount of Presidential Race

As election results are contested in a handful of key swing states, Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger greenlighted a full recount of the presidential election in Georgia. President-elect Joe Biden currently holds a 14,000 vote lead over President Trump in the Peach State.

NEW: Georgia Sec. of State Raffensperger says the state will conduct a “full, by hand recount in each county”; Biden currently leads by 14,111 votes.



“We have all worked hard to bring fair and accurate counts to assure that the will of the voters is reflected in the final count” pic.twitter.com/SpijySCiuE — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 11, 2020

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has ordered a full hand recount of the presidential race in Georgia. #gapol pic.twitter.com/eSPz2aaRRw — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 11, 2020

All of Georgia’s 159 counties will be audited in the recount, but Biden’s lead has continued to grow since election day. The Trump campaign contends that when all legal ballots are counted, President Trump will emerge victorious in Georgia.

In the sphere of Georgia’ runoff Senate elections, GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both called for Sec. Raffensperger to resign on account of Georgia’s electoral mismanagement. The pair of incumbent Republicans accuse Sec. Raffensperger of failing to deliver “honest and transparent” elections in a joint statement released on Monday.

The president’s campaign cited “the lack of transparency in the tabulation process,” and “irregularities and improper ballot harvesting” in Georgia.