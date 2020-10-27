President Trump Stumps For 'The Legendary' John James in Michigan Senate Race

President Trump made a campaign stop in Michigan with one week left until the general election, as the battleground polls continue to tighten. The president stumped for rising GOP star and Senate candidate John James, who is running to unseat incumbent Democrat Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) in a highly competitive Senate race.

Sen. Peters struggles with name identification among constituents, as President Trump pointed out. James has closed the once-wide gap in polling, giving Sen. Peters a tough reelection battle.

"John James is running against a senator that nobody has ever heard of. Even in Washington: 'Peters, who the hell is Peters?!' ...Nobody has ever heard of him. If one thing comes out of this group of 1000s of people: vote for John James" - President Trumppic.twitter.com/iGx1QJYGIv — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 27, 2020

"The Legendary John James"



Army Helicopter Pilot. West Point Grad. Iraq War Vet. Business Leader. Job Creator. @JohnJamesMI pic.twitter.com/osi6Ca659k — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) October 27, 2020

In Lansing, @realDonaldTrump making a big push for @JohnJamesMI in the U.S. Senate.



"Who the hell is Peters? ... Nobody's ever heard of him," Trump says of @SenGaryPeters. pic.twitter.com/ajdaBFA7hC — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) October 27, 2020

In what was once a safe seat for Democrats on November's Senate map, Sen. Peters' reelection is rated as a toss-up by Real Clear Politics and polling averages show James closing in on the vulnerable incumbent.