Michigan

President Trump Stumps For 'The Legendary' John James in Michigan Senate Race

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 4:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump Stumps For 'The Legendary' John James in Michigan Senate Race

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

President Trump made a campaign stop in Michigan with one week left until the general election, as the battleground polls continue to tighten. The president stumped for rising GOP star and Senate candidate John James, who is running to unseat incumbent Democrat Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) in a highly competitive Senate race.

Sen. Peters struggles with name identification among constituents, as President Trump pointed out. James has closed the once-wide gap in polling, giving Sen. Peters a tough reelection battle. 

In what was once a safe seat for Democrats on November's Senate map, Sen. Peters' reelection is rated as a toss-up by Real Clear Politics and polling averages show James closing in on the vulnerable incumbent. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Tucker Carlson to Interview Biden Whistleblower Who Has More Damning Messages About Joe's Shady China Deals
Matt Vespa
Watch: Republican Wisconsin Rep Explains Why He Is 'Privileged'
Cortney O'Brien
Here’s ‘One of the Clearest and Most Important Sentences You'll Read’ About the Media’s Handling of the Hunter Biden Fiasco
Matt Vespa

One Week Out: Trump Storms Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska
Katie Pavlich
GOP Senators Ask College Board to Examine Relationship With Pro-CCP Confucius Institute
Reagan McCarthy
New Trump Ad Reminds Voters the Biden Team Bailed Out Rioters
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular