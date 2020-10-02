Just Barrett Tests Negative for COVID-19

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s newly-picked Supreme Court nominee, tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, the White House said. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday morning.

The White House confirmed that Judge Barrett has not been in contact with the president since her nomination ceremony last Saturday, and that she continues to follow guidelines from the CDC.

NEW: WH spokesman Judd Deere says Judge Amy Coney Barrett tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 today & hasn't been with POTUS since Saturday's ceremony.



"She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands." — Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) October 2, 2020

The president and first lady are expected to quarantine in the White House. President Trump is reportedly experiencing “mild symptoms.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official: Trump experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms of coronavirus after positive test. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 2, 2020

Update from the President’s physician: pic.twitter.com/W8m60MbpzB — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 2, 2020

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also tested negative for COVID-19 upon the president and first lady's diagnosis. Judge Barrett's confirmation in the Senate is set to begin in ten days.