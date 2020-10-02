Trump Administration

Just Barrett Tests Negative for COVID-19

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 11:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s newly-picked Supreme Court nominee, tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, the White House said. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday morning. 

The White House confirmed that Judge Barrett has not been in contact with the president since her nomination ceremony last Saturday, and that she continues to follow guidelines from the CDC.

The president and first lady are expected to quarantine in the White House. President Trump is reportedly experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also tested negative for COVID-19 upon the president and first lady's diagnosis. Judge Barrett's confirmation in the Senate is set to begin in ten days.

Most Popular