Stanford University

Majority of Medical Experts Criticizing Dr. Scott Atlas Have Donated Exclusively to Democrats

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Majority of Medical Experts Criticizing Dr. Scott Atlas Have Donated Exclusively to Democrats

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A group of medical professionals at Stanford University are criticizing Dr. Scott Atlas, an adviser on COVID-19 to President Trump and fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institute, claiming that his counsel “runs counter to science,” in a letter to the institution’s medical community.

Dr. Atlas’s colleagues accuse him of “encouraging transmission” of the virus, referring to the encouragement of herd immunity, which will eventually control the spread of the virus. Dr. Atlas denied these claims and condemned fear mongering, in a series of tweets:

The medical experts behind the letter claim to air their concerns exclusively in the interest of public health, but the group is hardly nonpartisan. The vast majority of co-signers have donated to Democrats or left-leaning interest groups:

The coronavirus task force is not a partisan entity, and exists to develop the federal government’s response to COVID-19 with the counsel of medical professionals. Politicizing the virus does a disservice to the American people and only creates public distrust in the federal government.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Campaign Floored by Reporter's Question for Biden Regarding Hispanic Voters
Cortney O'Brien
House Republicans Release 'Commitment to America' Agenda Ahead of Fight for House Majority
Reagan McCarthy
Why The 'Woke' Left Is Furious at J.K. Rowling...Again
Matt Vespa
NBC: Democrats, Expecting 2020 Sweep, Establish 'War Room' to Nuke Filibuster, Pass Left-Wing Agenda
Guy Benson
Kamala Harris Accidentally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Leah Barkoukis

An Unlikely Official Just Praised President Trump for His Response to the CA Wildfires
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular