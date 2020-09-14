Watch: Sen. Collins Schools Democrat Challenger With One Key Question

susan collins

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 9:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

 As Maine’s battleground Senate contest heats up, voters were able to see incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins and her Democrat challenger, Sara Gideon, share a debate stage for the first time. Gideon avoided debates with other primary contenders, but managed to fend off far-left challengers in the July primary. 

Gideon built much of her candidacy around Sen. Collins’ controversial support of then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as he faced sexual misconduct allegations. Gideon is boosted by far-left women’s groups led by activists who treat Sen. Collins’ support of a qualified jurist’s appointment to the high court as an affront to women’s rights, citing the vulnerability Roe v. Wade. In reality, Justice Kavanaugh said on multiple occasions that he would not vote to overturn the law of the land.

While Gideon continues to attack Sen. Collins’ vote, the incumbent GOP Senator challenged her with a similar proposition. Sen. Collins plainly asked Gideon if she would have supported Chief Justice John Roberts’ confirmation in 2005. Gideon appeared to have skipped her homework, and did not prepare for questions on the judiciary.

In light of Gideon’s repeated attacks on Sen. Collins’ singular vote, the question about Chief Justice Roberts is completely fair game. It appears that Gideon was not ready for primetime.

