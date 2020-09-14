Mitch McConnell Calls Out Democrats' Filibuster Hypocrisy

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had harsh words for his Democratic colleagues, after an NBC story revealed that Democratic operatives are spearheading a “war room” of insiders in hopes of killing the legislative filibuster if Democrats take back the majority in the Senate:

“Veteran party operatives, activist groups and supportive senators are coordinating message and strategy to dial up the pressure to quickly end the 60-vote threshold early next year, fearing that preservation of the rule will enable Republicans to kill Joe Biden’s legislative agenda in its cradle,” the NBC story reads.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer already threatened to nuke the legislative filibuster threshold if his party takes back power in November, but Democrats in the upper chamber used that very same filibuster just last week to obstruct a coronavirus relief package, and previously this year to block GOP-led police reform legislation, as Leader McConnell points out:

"Senate Democrats happily use the filibuster to block coronavirus relief and Senator Tim Scott’s police reform bill. But at the very same time, they’re conspiring to destroy that very tool so they can ram through their radical agenda if they ever win power." — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) September 14, 2020

Senate Democrats are threatening to blow up the filibuster if they gain power and ram far-left policies through the Senate. But they just used the filibuster last week to block COVID relief. They used it this summer to kill @SenatorTimScott’s police reform bill.



Total hypocrisy. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 14, 2020

Democrats want to selectively use the filibuster to block Republican initiatives, even when legislation will benefit Americans, and end the legislative threshold to expedite Joe Biden’s agenda if Democrats are successful electorally in November.