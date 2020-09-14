Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell Calls Out Democrats' Filibuster Hypocrisy

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had harsh words for his Democratic colleagues, after an NBC story revealed that Democratic operatives are spearheading a “war room” of insiders in hopes of killing the legislative filibuster if Democrats take back the majority in the Senate:

“Veteran party operatives, activist groups and supportive senators are coordinating message and strategy to dial up the pressure to quickly end the 60-vote threshold early next year, fearing that preservation of the rule will enable Republicans to kill Joe Biden’s legislative agenda in its cradle,” the NBC story reads.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer already threatened to nuke the legislative filibuster threshold if his party takes back power in November, but Democrats in the upper chamber used that very same filibuster just last week to obstruct a coronavirus relief package, and previously this year to block GOP-led police reform legislation, as Leader McConnell points out:

Democrats want to selectively use the filibuster to block Republican initiatives, even when legislation will benefit Americans, and end the legislative threshold to expedite Joe Biden’s agenda if Democrats are successful electorally in November.

