Secretary Pompeo Condemns New National Security Law Implemented by Chinese Communist Party

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the U.S. response to China’s National Security Law, enacted against Hong Kong yesterday.

Hong Kong is “just another communist-run city where its people will just be subject to the party and its whims,” Pompeo said. “It’s sad.”

Pompeo drew attention to Article 38 of the law: “This Law shall apply to offenses under this Law committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the Region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the Region.”

According to the provisions of Article 38, foreign nationals, including Americans, who violate the national security restrictions imposed on Hong Kong by the Chinese government may be apprehended, regardless of their physical location.

“This is outrageous and an affront to all nations,” Pompeo commented.

The Hong Kong police arrested nine people in violation of the National Security Law last night during the Special Administrative Region's annual July 1 protest to commemorate the birth of Hong Kong.

In response to the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Hong Kong affairs, the Trump administration is moving to terminate Hong Kong’s special status agreement. The State Department also issued visa restrictions against CCP government officials last Friday, and on Monday curbed exports of defense equipment and dual-use technologies to Hong Kong buyers.

Pompeo welcomed India’s ban on certain mobile apps, including TikTok and WeChat, known to share user data with the CCP without permission.

The Federal Communications Committee (FCC) has also designated Chinese technology suppliers Huawei and ZTE as national security risks.

The Secretary of State condemned CCP propaganda against two Canadian citizens. Detained by China in 2018, the two were recently indicted for spying against the CCP. “I commend the Canadian government for standing firm and backing their independent legal system,” he said. “Hostage-taking for political gains puts china in league with the Iran’s and Venezuela’s of the world.”

Pompeo expressed concern for the human rights abuses China has committed against its minority Uighur population. Recent reports indicate that China has enacted a forced sterilization policy against the Uighurs. “This shocking news is sadly consistent with the CCP’s decades-long callous disregard for the sanctity of human life,” Pompeo said.

As of today, July 1, four government agencies issued an advisory to U.S. businesses against cooperation with supply chain links who are directly involved or implicated in Chinese government efforts to undermine the human rights of Uighurs and other minorities.

Pompeo warned, “CEO’s should read this notice closely and be aware of the reputational, economic, and legal risks of supporting such assaults on human dignity.”

“The United States has taken the strongest action in the world to protect the human rights of all Chinese people, including the Uighur people,” he said, urging similar action from America’s European allies and Muslim nations.