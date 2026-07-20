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Tipsheet

Was This Discussion About What Caused Lindsey Graham's Death Necessary?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 20, 2026 6:30 AM
Was This Discussion About What Caused Lindsey Graham's Death Necessary?
AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) passed away on July 11. He had just returned from a trip to Ukraine. He was preparing for the reconciliation fight, a new effort to normalize relations between Jerusalem and Riyadh, ratify a U.S.-Saudi defense treaty, and confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general, among other priorities. 

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Preliminary medical reports indicate that the South Carolina Republican experienced an aortic dissection. Dr. Drew Pinsky questioned whether this could have been a side effect of the COVID vaccine, which Graham received during the pandemic. He offered no evidence beyond his personal observations, noting that he had seen this condition twice before 2022 and now claims to have seen it a dozen times. Pinsky explained how spike proteins damage the arteries. 

Let’s go by Occam’s razor here: Mr. Graham had a history of high blood pressure for years. His family also has a history of heart disease; his father, Florence, died from it before he was 70. 

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Related:

LINDSEY GRAHAM RECONCILIATION SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA VACCINES

I’m not saying there aren’t side effects from the COVID vaccine; they're well-documented. The VAERS data is also complicated: we've had many disputes with fact-checkers over this. 

Graham has passed away. His sister has been appointed to serve the rest of his term. Others can dig into this, but there are more pressing matters, like making sure we retain control of the House and the Senate. 

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