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Why the Left's Reaction to Trump's Election Interference Speech Was Amusing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 17, 2026 3:30 PM
Why the Left's Reaction to Trump's Election Interference Speech Was Amusing
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Was it earth-shattering? No. We already knew most of what President Trump said, not because the media reports before the Thursday address were accurate—we’ve experienced it ourselves. 

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The president spoke extensively about election interference in 2020, how China compromised the voter data of 220 million Americans, their funding of anti-Trump propaganda in the liberal media, and the existence of a deep state that concealed the extent and damage caused by Beijing’s operations. The alleged Democrat GOTV operation that was raided in Michigan by police, where fraudulent voter registrations were filed, and payments in the form of gift cards were distributed, isn’t shocking either; it was very Tammany Hall-esque. 

We see it. Democrats don’t. But the idea that the 2020 election was the most secure effort is false, as is the claim that our system is completely secure. The speech was analyzed and reviewed by all the intelligence agency chiefs, so the knee-jerk reaction from the media that it was a lie is amusing. What’s even more amusing is that now foreign election interference is considered a myth. 

Wait, didn’t you people spend years reporting on the Russian collusion hoax? That Moscow tipped the balance in Trump’s favor when that turned out to be a lie: Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win. After the 2016 election, most of the Democratic base believed that the KGB had hacked and changed the results in voting machines. 

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But now, for Trump to talk about election interference—it’s a fantasy, something embarrassing or whatnot. 

As of now, the media reaction to Trump’s speech is that it’s a lie, but they have no evidence to substantiate that claim, with many saying they’re 'still reviewing,’ and you people wonder why we all mock you. 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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