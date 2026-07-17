Leftist Canadian Who Assaulted Trump Supporters at the Jersey Shore Is Being Deported

On July 3, Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, an illegal alien from Canada, assaulted two teenage girls at the Jersey Shore while wearing Trump gear. You can’t do that, lady. Also, you were in Point Pleasant, a stronghold for Trump supporters. In fact, that’s most of the Jersey Shore.

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Anyway, arrest warrants were issued, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement got involved because she overstayed her visa. The entire case is full of irony, as her husband, an American, has been one of those lefty loons who have condemned the ICE facility at Delaney Hall in Newark. That’s where Tracey was transferred.

And now, she’s in the process of being kicked out of here, eh:

This criminal illegal alien who ASSAULTED a teenage girl wearing pro-Trump memorabilia is now in ICE CUSTODY.



Kaitlyn Tracey, from Canada, has been charged with simple assault, neglect of a child, compounding crime, and harassing communication.



She will remain in @ICEgov… https://t.co/KOJrQuCYrg pic.twitter.com/YeXGEy1ijE — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 16, 2026

A Canadian national accused of slapping a teenage girl over pro-Trump and ICE clothing is now in ICE custody.



Police say Kaitlyn Tracey, 33, recorded herself striking the teen twice during a confrontation on a boardwalk over the Fourth of July weekend.



Tracey now faces… pic.twitter.com/6czDs4QPHb — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2026

MAPLE LEAF MENACE. This illegal alien who assaulted a teenager has no business being in our country.



She is now in @ICEgov custody pending REMOVAL from our nation. https://t.co/KOJrQuCYrg pic.twitter.com/cLTOKM2x68 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 16, 2026

Kaitlyn Tracey is a criminal illegal alien from Canada who was charged with simple assault, neglect of a child, compounding crime, and harassing communication.



She allegedly struck a teenage girl wearing pro-Trump memorabilia on a boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach during 4th of… https://t.co/NETqKKwrE8 pic.twitter.com/ER7qO3z3Zo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 15, 2026

Goodbye, Tracey.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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