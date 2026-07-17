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Tipsheet

Leftist Canadian Who Assaulted Trump Supporters at the Jersey Shore Is Being Deported

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 17, 2026 6:30 AM
Leftist Canadian Who Assaulted Trump Supporters at the Jersey Shore Is Being Deported
AP Photo/Wayne Parry

On July 3, Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, an illegal alien from Canada, assaulted two teenage girls at the Jersey Shore while wearing Trump gear. You can’t do that, lady. Also, you were in Point Pleasant, a stronghold for Trump supporters. In fact, that’s most of the Jersey Shore. 

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Anyway, arrest warrants were issued, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement got involved because she overstayed her visa. The entire case is full of irony, as her husband, an American, has been one of those lefty loons who have condemned the ICE facility at Delaney Hall in Newark. That’s where Tracey was transferred. 

And now, she’s in the process of being kicked out of here, eh:

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Related:

CANADA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Goodbye, Tracey. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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