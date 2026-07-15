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Tipsheet

Why This Leftist Canadian's Trip to the Jersey Shore Landed Her in ICE Custody

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2026 2:15 AM
Why This Leftist Canadian's Trip to the Jersey Shore Landed Her in ICE Custody
Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP

This story is about a walking stereotype. You can't make this up. A Canadian’s trip to the Jersey shore turned into a legal issue that could lead to her deportation. The woman, Kaitlyn E. Tracey, has all the traits you’d expect in someone who identifies as a leftist. The nose ring indicates it. Although it’s not visible in her mugshot, she decided to assault two teenage girls wearing patriotic Trump-themed sweatpants. The incident took place in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

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First, honey, this isn’t your country. Second, read the room. Point Pleasant is Trump territory. The Jersey Shore, on a larger scale, is mainly filled with patriotic folks or Trump supporters. My family has stayed at Ocean City, New Jersey, since 1977; you’d think the Garden State was deep red come summertime. At any rate, an arrest warrant was issued, ICE took her to Delaney Hall, and all of this could have been avoided if she didn’t act like a psychopath, eh (via NY Post):

A leftist Canadian woman allegedly slapped a teen who was wearing President Trump-branded clothing on the Jersey Shore over the Fourth of July weekend — before she was arrested and detained by immigration officials.

Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, allegedly recorded herself confronting a group of four girls on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk when she became violent on July 3, according to court documents obtained by NJ.com.

Tracey took issue with two of the beachgoers — who are minors — wearing “patriotic colored” sweatpants with the words “Trump” and “ICE” before she struck one of them across the face and body, police alleged.

[…]

The teen Tracey allegedly slapped was not injured.

Tracey had been living in Asbury Park with her husband after she entered the US with a passport in 2024, according to the outlet.

Matthew Geroni, who identified himself as Tracey’s husband, claimed his wife was detained by ICE and brought to the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark on Monday.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP WOKE

Well, so long, Tracey. 

Please deport this woman. 

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