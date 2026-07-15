A Transgender Fled to the Netherlands Because of Trump. Here's What Happened.

Our friends at Twitchy really don’t miss much, and that’s a good thing. File this story under ‘you can’t make this up,’ because it’s hilarious: a transgender person fled Trump’s America because it wasn’t safe, only to seek refuge in the Netherlands, where it’s crawling with Islamists. Did this person feel safe there? Hell no. The Muslims beat up or kill these people, and even the migrants said the area wasn’t safe (via Twitchy):

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An American transsexual man who applied for asylum in the Netherlands due to “oppression in Trump’s America” has been placed in the infamous asylum center Ter Apel famous for Islamist extremists and knife violence.



He says he regrets his decision… pic.twitter.com/YtaLNX3nYO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 14, 2026

This American man, pretending to be a woman, fled the US for the Netherlands for "asylum."



Now he regrets it because of all the Muslim migrants who violently target him.



You can't make this stuff up.pic.twitter.com/MBizjmHa3A — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2026

He says he regrets his decision? Ya' don't say? Placed in the Ter Apel asylum reception center - a facility notorious for overcrowding, violence, and tensions with radical Islamist migrants - he now expresses deep regret over the move. He apparently imagined Europe as a progressive haven compared to the United States. Instead, the encountered the very real risks that come with mass migration from societies that often view transgender identities not as celebrated diversity but as something to be opposed, sometimes violently.

*Insert “Queers for Palestine” meme here* — furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) July 14, 2026

It’s almost as funny as that gay cruise that keeps appearing near Muslim countries, which then order the passengers never to disembark.

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