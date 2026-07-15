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Tipsheet

A Transgender Fled to the Netherlands Because of Trump. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2026 6:30 AM
A Transgender Fled to the Netherlands Because of Trump. Here's What Happened.
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Our friends at Twitchy really don’t miss much, and that’s a good thing. File this story under ‘you can’t make this up,’ because it’s hilarious: a transgender person fled Trump’s America because it wasn’t safe, only to seek refuge in the Netherlands, where it’s crawling with Islamists. Did this person feel safe there? Hell no. The Muslims beat up or kill these people, and even the migrants said the area wasn’t safe (via Twitchy):

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He says he regrets his decision? Ya' don't say? 

Placed in the Ter Apel asylum reception center - a facility notorious for overcrowding, violence, and tensions with radical Islamist migrants - he now expresses deep regret over the move.

He apparently imagined Europe as a progressive haven compared to the United States. Instead, the encountered the very real risks that come with mass migration from societies that often view transgender identities not as celebrated diversity but as something to be opposed, sometimes violently.

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It’s almost as funny as that gay cruise that keeps appearing near Muslim countries, which then order the passengers never to disembark. 

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