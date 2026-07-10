The Timing of These Dem Campaign Fund Reallocations Is a Bit Peculiar Regarding Graham Platner

Graham Platner’s Senate bid is over. After surviving multiple public relations disasters related to his Nazi tattoo, graphic social media history, rape fantasies, and allegations of domestic abuse, Jenny Racicot’s rape allegation was the final blow. It never should have gotten to this point, and these stories were known within political circles, even among Platner’s aides. It explains why they were calling his ex-girlfriends—there were skeletons everywhere.

Advertisement

We knew this was going to fall apart, so it’s a bit funny watching all these Democrats act like they’re shocked. Also, they knew the day of reckoning was coming: millions in campaign cash were redirected days before Racicot’s story dropped (via Fox News):

🚨 Chuck Schumer started moving money away from Platner in Maine days before Politico reported the rape allegation.



What did he know and when did he know it 🧐 pic.twitter.com/k6KYdyKVRC — Samantha Cantrell (@samanthabrook_) July 10, 2026

Two Democratic-aligned political groups shifted millions of dollars in planned Maine Senate ad reservations days before a rape allegation against former Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner became public, handing Republicans a new line of attack over whether party leaders had already lost confidence in his campaign. WinSenate removed more than $6.2 million in Maine Senate ad reservations, including $5.9 million in broadcast reservations from July 7 through Aug. 31 and $330,000 in cable reservations that had been set to begin June 30, AdImpact, a leading ad-tracking and analytics firm that monitors political advertising, reported July 2. AdImpact also said a separate $240,000 in digital spending shifted from Majority Forward. The ad shift came roughly one week before one of Platner’s ex-girlfriends accused him of rape, though Majority Forward denied the shift was due to recent campaign turmoil.

Yeah, of course, they’re going to say that, but the rape allegations were an open secret. Racicot’s name was mentioned in the New York Times piece, which whitewashed the story. That was discovered during the reporting of that article, but their reporters refused or never followed up on it despite having plenty of resources that could’ve verified the account.

If Platner’s aides knew about his shady deeds, so did the party establishment. Friendly reminder, Platner was undone by Democratic opposition research. The GOP waited until after the July 13 deadline for obvious reasons: he would have been the only candidate on the ballot. Now, Democrats are in a frantic scramble to find someone next week. It’s what you deserve, picking a guy with a rape allegation and a Nazi tattoo.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.