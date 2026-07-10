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The Timing of These Dem Campaign Fund Reallocations Is a Bit Peculiar Regarding Graham Platner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 10, 2026 3:00 PM
The Timing of These Dem Campaign Fund Reallocations Is a Bit Peculiar Regarding Graham Platner
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner’s Senate bid is over. After surviving multiple public relations disasters related to his Nazi tattoo, graphic social media history, rape fantasies, and allegations of domestic abuse, Jenny Racicot’s rape allegation was the final blow. It never should have gotten to this point, and these stories were known within political circles, even among Platner’s aides. It explains why they were calling his ex-girlfriends—there were skeletons everywhere. 

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We knew this was going to fall apart, so it’s a bit funny watching all these Democrats act like they’re shocked. Also, they knew the day of reckoning was coming: millions in campaign cash were redirected days before Racicot’s story dropped (via Fox News):

Two Democratic-aligned political groups shifted millions of dollars in planned Maine Senate ad reservations days before a rape allegation against former Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner became public, handing Republicans a new line of attack over whether party leaders had already lost confidence in his campaign.

WinSenate removed more than $6.2 million in Maine Senate ad reservations, including $5.9 million in broadcast reservations from July 7 through Aug. 31 and $330,000 in cable reservations that had been set to begin June 30, AdImpact, a leading ad-tracking and analytics firm that monitors political advertising, reported July 2. AdImpact also said a separate $240,000 in digital spending shifted from Majority Forward.

The ad shift came roughly one week before one of Platner’s ex-girlfriends accused him of rape, though Majority Forward denied the shift was due to recent campaign turmoil.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC FOX NEWS SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

Yeah, of course, they’re going to say that, but the rape allegations were an open secret. Racicot’s name was mentioned in the New York Times piece, which whitewashed the story. That was discovered during the reporting of that article, but their reporters refused or never followed up on it despite having plenty of resources that could’ve verified the account. 

If Platner’s aides knew about his shady deeds, so did the party establishment. Friendly reminder, Platner was undone by Democratic opposition research. The GOP waited until after the July 13 deadline for obvious reasons: he would have been the only candidate on the ballot. Now, Democrats are in a frantic scramble to find someone next week. It’s what you deserve, picking a guy with a rape allegation and a Nazi tattoo. 

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