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Schumer Was Booed at NYC's Pride Parade? He Truly Has No Friends Anymore

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 29, 2026 12:01 AM
Schumer Was Booed at NYC's Pride Parade? He Truly Has No Friends Anymore
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) isn’t running for another term, is he? He isn’t up until 2028, but with the Empire State engulfed by a socialist insurgency that hates Israel and Jewish people, I think it might be time for him to consider retirement. I can’t believe I’m saying this, as politically I can’t stand Schumer or his penchant for putting cheese on raw burgers, but if there must be a Democrat from that blue bastion, I’d rather see a Schumer-like candidate win than someone like Darializa Avila Chevalier. Schumer is wrong. Chevalier is wrong and crazy. 

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I'm bringing this up because Schumer was booed at New York City’s Pride parade. Not even the gays like this guy. The man truly has no friends left, and maybe some of the heckling was because of his support for Israel (via NY Post):

Love is love, but Chuck isn’t getting any. 

Viral video shows New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer being mercilessly booed while walking in the NYC Pride March on Sunday.

The US Senate Minority Leader was marching at the event while waving a pride flag and talking into a bullhorn. 

“Happy Pride!” Schumer told the crowd.

But the longtime New York political animal’s goodwill was mercilessly drowned out by a chorus of boos. 

Chuck haters could be seen in the crowd giving the senator two thumbs down and frowning as he walked by, too.

The hissing and jeering went on for nearly 20 seconds in at least one spot. 

The booing continued even as Schumer attempted to establish his long record supporting gay rights. 

“So I was the first senator to ever march in this parade, 1999. And I haven’t missed one yet!” the senator said to an uncaring crowd before continuing the parade path.

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Related:

CHUCK SCHUMER ISRAEL NEW YORK SOCIALISM LGBTQ+

Oh, of course, they booed this man because he’s a Jewish liberal who supports Israel. Just look at what happened in the city last Tuesday. It’s not enough to be anti-Trump, pro-gay rights, and a hardcore liberal on everything else. Now, you also must hate Israel, and that’s going to cause trouble for many Democrats. We could see a very nasty civil war break out. 

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