Obama's Top Aide Trotted Out This Gentle Reminder to Dems. They Won't Like It

He will be seen as a relic of the old world, but he’s not wrong. Once again, these are Democratic Party issues—I couldn’t care less—but it’s astonishing how the way out of the political wilderness is staring these people in the face, and their gut reaction is to become even more extreme.

Advertisement

Former Obama White House Chief of Staff and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who appears to be observing his party’s antics from a distance with confusion, along with insight into their problems, said that Democrats achieved big wins under his leadership and Obama because they managed to pick off GOP seats. You don’t retake the House by making already Democratic strongholds even more Democratic, or in this case, turning them into communist red areas.

You build a majority by flipping red seats — not turning blue seats bluer. pic.twitter.com/NAt3DEAl3b — Moderate Power Project (@modpowerproject) June 25, 2026

In 2008 and 2012, Democrats could achieve that with a data operation far superior to what Republicans had. They were ahead of the game, but that’s no longer true. They now have an agenda that’s exclusionary, shows disdain for working people, ignores common sense on public safety, and is the very definition of anti-broad base appeal.

Democrats continue to see Trump voters as hardcore Republicans of the Reagan mold. No, they’re persuadable with the right messaging and candidates; it’s a base where a significant chunk identify as economic progressives. Luckily, Democrats’ unhinged attitudes toward the 45th and 47th presidents of the United States blind them to double down on the craziest policy positions.

So, yes, as a base level, Rahm is right, but his party is so wrong that they can only thrive in their original bastions, which are now overtaken by crazy people.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.