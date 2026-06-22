No, Dem Rep, Your Phones Are Not Ringing Off the Hook Over This Issue

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is one of the more grounded Democrats on Capitol Hill. There are maybe two others, but this is ridiculous. How algae became a top issue for her constituents is beyond me, and I also don’t believe it. The renovation of the reflecting pool on the National Mall isn’t going well, not least because radical leftists have started to vandalize it. Trump announced that the pool will likely need to be drained again, but the madness that has gripped the Left has entered a new phase, one where they want the pond scum to cover the pool.

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Dingell claimed this was the topic of discussion among her constituents over the weekend.

U.S. Rep Debbie Dingell claims algae in the Washington, DC reflecting pool is all that her constituents were talking about over the weekend in Michigan.



"Algae, that's all anybody talked at home this weekend. They were outraged."



I'll take things that never happened for $500. pic.twitter.com/kQ3fwFp4Iz — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 22, 2026

“Algae, that's all anybody talked at home this weekend. They were outraged,” she said on CNN today.

No, Debbie, this didn’t happen. If pond scum were a top issue for your folks, they need to get a life. They also have too much time on their hands.

More footage from the liberal ‘Pro-Algae protest” that took place in Washington DC



Liberals cheer for algae growth at The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to spite Donald Trump cleaning the area



Imagine this being your life…. I know what we’re all thinking, what are the… pic.twitter.com/i1Fo6Su8oQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 21, 2026

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