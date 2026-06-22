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Tipsheet

No, Dem Rep, Your Phones Are Not Ringing Off the Hook Over This Issue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 22, 2026 3:30 PM
No, Dem Rep, Your Phones Are Not Ringing Off the Hook Over This Issue
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is one of the more grounded Democrats on Capitol Hill. There are maybe two others, but this is ridiculous. How algae became a top issue for her constituents is beyond me, and I also don’t believe it. The renovation of the reflecting pool on the National Mall isn’t going well, not least because radical leftists have started to vandalize it. Trump announced that the pool will likely need to be drained again, but the madness that has gripped the Left has entered a new phase, one where they want the pond scum to cover the pool.

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Dingell claimed this was the topic of discussion among her constituents over the weekend. 

“Algae, that's all anybody talked at home this weekend. They were outraged,” she said on CNN today.

No, Debbie, this didn’t happen. If pond scum were a top issue for your folks, they need to get a life. They also have too much time on their hands.

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