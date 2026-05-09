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Tipsheet

Remember When Hakeem Jeffries Said This About Redistricting? He Just Ate Those Words

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 09, 2026 6:55 AM
Remember When Hakeem Jeffries Said This About Redistricting? He Just Ate Those Words
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) thought he had us beat. But he was mistaken. This is like the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51. The Democrats were cheering, gloating, and saying dumb stuff like this:

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The law is on your side, Temu Obama? Nope. The Virginia Supreme Court sided with us, finding serious procedural errors with this map that violated the state constitution. 

So, what are they going to do? Keep pushing this appeal talk—it just makes you all look foolish. There’s nothing to appeal here: it was a state court ruling on a matter of the state’s constitution. Where would the U.S. Supreme Court step in?

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If certified, the Democrats would have held a 10-1 advantage in the new congressional map, which is why they were so upbeat. But they dropped the ball before reaching the finish line, resulting in a touchback. Also, I enjoy how they just flock to the Supreme Court, which I was told is a reactionary, right-wing court that can’t be trusted. It’s almost as if they’d rather have unelected judges impose their illiberal nonsense than work to persuade voters through the ballot box. It’s as if their agenda is niche, crazy, and completely exclusionary, catering only to white, wealthy, and college-educated groups who have nose rings, blue hair, and support political terrorism. That could be a major reason why liberals get nowhere. 

What a brutal and beautiful reality check for Democrats. Eat it, losers. 

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