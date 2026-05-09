Remember When Hakeem Jeffries Said This About Redistricting? He Just Ate Those Words

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) thought he had us beat. But he was mistaken. This is like the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51. The Democrats were cheering, gloating, and saying dumb stuff like this:

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CNN does a flashback to Hakeem Jeffries talking big on Virginia redistricting, saying “The law is with us."



…then delivers the reality check. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/8mlBBKPKNW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2026

The law is on your side, Temu Obama? Nope. The Virginia Supreme Court sided with us, finding serious procedural errors with this map that violated the state constitution.

I do not think people outside politics fully understand how insane what Virginia Democrats did actually was. They redrew the map so that five congressional districts effectively originate in Fairfax, which is packed with left wing government workers, and then stretch outward… https://t.co/gjcrBPcpTm pic.twitter.com/Vzp4k7Mbuf — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 8, 2026

So, what are they going to do? Keep pushing this appeal talk—it just makes you all look foolish. There’s nothing to appeal here: it was a state court ruling on a matter of the state’s constitution. Where would the U.S. Supreme Court step in?

HAKEEM JEFFRIES says House Democrats "are exploring all options to overturn this shocking decision." pic.twitter.com/sMoF8G4FFD — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 8, 2026

Lmfao Virginia Democrats want the VA Supreme Court to stay their ruling while they appeal their case to the Supreme Court... which doesn't have jurisdiction because it was a state constitutional question ruled on by a state Supreme Court. https://t.co/QxFyNPmWod — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026

If certified, the Democrats would have held a 10-1 advantage in the new congressional map, which is why they were so upbeat. But they dropped the ball before reaching the finish line, resulting in a touchback. Also, I enjoy how they just flock to the Supreme Court, which I was told is a reactionary, right-wing court that can’t be trusted. It’s almost as if they’d rather have unelected judges impose their illiberal nonsense than work to persuade voters through the ballot box. It’s as if their agenda is niche, crazy, and completely exclusionary, catering only to white, wealthy, and college-educated groups who have nose rings, blue hair, and support political terrorism. That could be a major reason why liberals get nowhere.

What a brutal and beautiful reality check for Democrats. Eat it, losers.

Virginia GOP today pic.twitter.com/DxTWBbJQou — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) May 8, 2026

What a fantastic day to watch these assholes get destroyed pic.twitter.com/6xFKAstk5t — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 8, 2026

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