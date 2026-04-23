The Reactions to the SPLC Scandal Have Been Gold

You can't make this up: the Southern Poverty Law Center sees racism everywhere because they are paying people to act crazy. That’s at the core of the latest Justice Department indictments against the group, which has Democrats melting down and the media going nuts. No wonder MSNBC and CNN viewers think America is racist—they were spoon-fed pure, grade-A leftist nonsense. It was all a psyop, and they fell for it. We knew some of these clowns weren’t genuine. But it was too obvious, yet liberal Americans bought it hook, line, and sinker, which explains a lot about how the Russiagate collusion hoax spread like COVID.

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The reactions to the SPLC getting exposed for subsidizing fake racism has been hilarious:

heading into my new job at the southern poverty law center pic.twitter.com/ZDbB2QdCDP — Nightmare Vision (@GodCloseMyEyes) April 22, 2026

The SPLC—a storied, legacy, Leftist organization—allegedly felt the need to pay leaders of racist organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure that it had enough material to prove that violent extremism on the Right was flourishing. https://t.co/gOtlACGrSL — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 22, 2026

And everyone thought these were FEDs. Turns out it was just the SPLC https://t.co/FzNBa4EYlk pic.twitter.com/pcdHh0734f — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2026

Turns out that “white supremacy” was the greatest threat to the United States because the SPLC was spending millions to keep it alive 💀 — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 22, 2026

Me when the SPLC check hits my account: pic.twitter.com/nlqJJdZzbl — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 22, 2026

The SPLC watching as their paid commies protest against their paid racists at Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/0MfRMyUeRn — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 22, 2026

pic.twitter.com/YeDwt95xdK — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 22, 2026

When you’re at a Klan rally and you see another SPLC intern: pic.twitter.com/kHZhErG5Me — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 22, 2026

Reviewing my speech written by the SPLC for the "Hotties for Hitler" rally after they paid me $50K. pic.twitter.com/jVstOSiy3Y — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) April 22, 2026

It's just delicious.

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