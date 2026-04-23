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Tipsheet

The Reactions to the SPLC Scandal Have Been Gold

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 23, 2026 6:55 AM
The Reactions to the SPLC Scandal Have Been Gold
Southern Poverty Law Center

You can't make this up: the Southern Poverty Law Center sees racism everywhere because they are paying people to act crazy. That’s at the core of the latest Justice Department indictments against the group, which has Democrats melting down and the media going nuts. No wonder MSNBC and CNN viewers think America is racist—they were spoon-fed pure, grade-A leftist nonsense. It was all a psyop, and they fell for it. We knew some of these clowns weren’t genuine. But it was too obvious, yet liberal Americans bought it hook, line, and sinker, which explains a lot about how the Russiagate collusion hoax spread like COVID.

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The reactions to the SPLC getting exposed for subsidizing fake racism has been hilarious:

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It's just delicious. 

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Remember Ilhan Omar's Winery? Something Very Peculiar Just Happened to It Matt Vespa
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