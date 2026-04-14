Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Got Spanked Today

Well, We Know When Eric Swalwell Is Leaving Congress
Well, We Know When Eric Swalwell Is Leaving Congress
ABC7 Los Angeles Busted Using AI to Tweak DHS Statements to Satisfy Narrative Bias
ABC7 Los Angeles Busted Using AI to Tweak DHS Statements to Satisfy Narrative...
Here's What Scott Bessent Said About Cutting the Interest Rates Right Now. Will Trump Agree?
Here's What Scott Bessent Said About Cutting the Interest Rates Right Now. Will...
Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump
Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
Midterm Polling Gives Senate Republicans a Path to Victory
Midterm Polling Gives Senate Republicans a Path to Victory
Today Would Be a Great Day to Expel Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
Today Would Be a Great Day to Expel Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
VIP
Complaint Filed with FEC Over Gun Control Group's Alleged Fundraising Shenanigans
Complaint Filed with FEC Over Gun Control Group's Alleged Fundraising Shenanigans
The Media Patting Its Own Back Begins Anew
The Media Patting Its Own Back Begins Anew
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on 'Rudderless' Democrats For Force Feeding Candidates to Their Voters
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on 'Rudderless' Democrats For Force Feeding Candidates to...
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait...
President Trump Slams Europe For Their Energy Dependence
President Trump Slams Europe For Their Energy Dependence
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigration
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigrati...
The Potential Cancer Breakthrough Big Pharma Doesn't Want You to Know About
The Potential Cancer Breakthrough Big Pharma Doesn't Want You to Know About
Tipsheet

Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Got Spanked Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2026 3:45 PM
Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Got Spanked Today
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

Judge James Boasberg’s fight with President Donald Trump took a serious hit when a federal appeals court made it clear that his contempt motion must stop. The DC Court of Appeals also called out Boasberg for overreaching—remember, this is legal language. I wish there had been a Scott Jennings-like slap down for this, as Boasberg has been one of the most irritating judges who doesn’t seem to know his role. He’s upset the Trump administration for ignoring his absurd order to stop a deportation flight (via Associated Press):

Advertisement

A federal judge must end his “intrusive” contempt investigation of the Trump administration for failing to comply with an order turn around planes carrying Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador last year, a divided appeals court panel ruled Tuesday.

Chief Judge James Boasberg abused his discretion in forging ahead with criminal contempt proceedings over the March 2025 deportation flights, according to the majority opinion by a three-judge panel from U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

President Donald Trump’s administration has a “clear and indisputable” right to the termination of the contempt proceedings, Circuit Judge Neomi Rao wrote in the court’s majority opinion.

“The legal error at the heart of these criminal contempt proceedings demonstrates why further investigation by the district court is an abuse of discretion,” Rao wrote. “Criminal contempt is available only for the violation of an order that is clear and specific. (Boasberg’s March 2025 order) did not clearly and specifically bar the government from transferring plaintiffs into Salvadoran custody.”

Recommended

Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP JUDGES KRISTI NOEM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The Federalist’s Margot Cleveland summarized it nicely: Boasberg got spanked.

Our friends at RedState provided the red meat of the opinion against Boasberg:

The Supreme Court vacated the district court’s order because it was premised on a legal error and the plaintiffs’ suit was brought in the wrong court. Nonetheless, the district court threatened to hold government officials in criminal contempt unless they complied with the now-vacated order by, for instance, taking back custody of the plaintiffs. We issued a writ of mandamus vacating the court’s first contempt order. 

Undeterred, the district court is proceeding with criminal contempt for the government’s decision to transfer the plaintiffs to the custody of El Salvador. To cooperate, the government identified then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem as the official responsible for the transfer decision. The district court previously said this was the only information it required to make a referral for prosecution. But the district court has now expanded its inquest and ordered hearings to extract more information from government counsel about exactly what happened last March. The government petitions for mandamus.

The widening gyre of the district court’s investigation again calls for the extraordinary remedy of mandamus to halt the judicial “impairment of another branch in the performance of its constitutional duties.” Cheney v. U.S. Dist. Ct. for D.C., 542 U.S. 367, 390 (2004) (cleaned up). The district court proposes to probe high-level Executive Branch deliberations about matters of national security and diplomacy. These proceedings are a clear abuse of discretion, as the district court’s order said nothing about transferring custody of the plaintiffs and therefore lacks the clarity to support criminal contempt based on the transfer of custody. Moreover, the government has already provided the name of the responsible official, so further judicial investigation is unnecessary and therefore improper. In these circumstances, mandamus is appropriate to prevent the district court from assuming an antagonistic jurisdiction that encroaches on the autonomy of the Executive Branch.

Advertisement

Here’s a piping hot cup of STFU, Jimmy. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
With The Strait of Hormuz Closed, Europe's Plan Is to Simply Not Use Energy Dmitri Bolt
Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It Amy Curtis
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz Dmitri Bolt
Well, We Know When Eric Swalwell Is Leaving Congress Matt Vespa
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on 'Rudderless' Democrats For Force Feeding Candidates to Their Voters Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement