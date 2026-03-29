Not Even Bill Maher Could Allow This Dem Talking Point on Iran to be Spewed on His Show

If Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) thought she could appear on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and push the party’s talking points without challenge, she received a rude awakening. It wasn’t Thunderdome, but the comedian quietly dismantled her claim that the Trump administration has not revealed its objectives. They have, and Maher pointed out, citing Iran telling us they had enough material for 11 nuclear bombs before Operation Epic Fury.

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Bill Maher calls out Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) to her face for parroting the lame Democrat talking point that President Trump didn’t articulate his goals for the strikes on Iran.



Trump and his administration have repeatedly said that Iran not having nukes was a primary goal.… pic.twitter.com/klsRY5K7pZ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 28, 2026

Also, that reply about the Strait of Hormuz—please, it’s going to be reopened.

Who are we fooling here? Even Al-Jazeera admitted that we’re winning right now. Maher also pointed out that we’re only a month in, and we’ve killed their top leader, crippled the gay replacement, eliminated the core of the political and military leadership, and greatly reduced their ballistic missile capabilities. That’s because of Trump, not Biden or Obama’s hesitations on the issue.

Maher later said that Democrats in 2026 aren’t going to win; it’s the GOP that's going to lose, which led guest Stephen A. Smith to raise his eyebrows. Democrats are finding ways to lose. The HBO host added that in 2028, Democrats will be vulnerable because of the transgender circus and their inability to define what is clear: there are two genders. The Pennsylvania State House Democrats nixing a resolution for National Women’s Month over that question could be a sign of trouble, though I don’t know how much it could threaten a national election. That’s a ways off.

Bill Maher CONCEDES Democrats will be “vulnerable” in 2028 — because NOT ONE candidate will admit the truth about men in women’s sports.



MAHER: “When the Democratic debates come, is there one candidate on that stage who is going to be clear like this?”



“Who is going to just say… https://t.co/3KMOl6v3x0 pic.twitter.com/IbwGqyQlkz — Overton (@overton_news) March 28, 2026

Stephen A. Smith drops a BRUTAL reality check after Bill Maher claimed the “Democrats can’t not win” the midterms.



The moment Smith said it, the audience erupted into laughter.



MAHER: “The Democrats are not going to win this election. The Republicans are going to lose it.”… pic.twitter.com/k7NMElvxhB — Overton (@overton_news) March 28, 2026

Maher later criticized Gen Z leftists who get all their information on Israel from the Internet and know nothing. He also pointed out that it’s a failure for Democrats to tolerate this nonsense.

BILL MAHER: “Young people who learn everything about Israel on TikTok, they don’t know sh*t.”



“And [Democrats] are not standing up and saying, ‘Kids, you don’t know what’s going on here.’”



“Every war Israel has fought is a war of defense. Every war, they were attacked first.” pic.twitter.com/s8VDKLnGz3 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 28, 2026

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Bill Maher acknowledges that supporting Israel has become so “toxic” that even Jewish Democrats are distancing themselves from AIPAC.



“That’s where the Jews are with the Democratic Party…”



Stephen A. Smith asks: “Is it right?”



Here’s the 2-minute exchange that followed: pic.twitter.com/4gfUYar45B — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 28, 2026





Maher is still a liberal, but I can see why leftists think he’s no better than a Nazi, which shows how insane his side of the aisle has become.

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