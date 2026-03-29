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Not Even Bill Maher Could Allow This Dem Talking Point on Iran to be Spewed on His Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 29, 2026 10:55 PM
Not Even Bill Maher Could Allow This Dem Talking Point on Iran to be Spewed on His Show
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

If Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) thought she could appear on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and push the party’s talking points without challenge, she received a rude awakening. It wasn’t Thunderdome, but the comedian quietly dismantled her claim that the Trump administration has not revealed its objectives. They have, and Maher pointed out, citing Iran telling us they had enough material for 11 nuclear bombs before Operation Epic Fury.

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Also, that reply about the Strait of Hormuz—please, it’s going to be reopened. 

Who are we fooling here? Even Al-Jazeera admitted that we’re winning right now. Maher also pointed out that we’re only a month in, and we’ve killed their top leader, crippled the gay replacement, eliminated the core of the political and military leadership, and greatly reduced their ballistic missile capabilities. That’s because of Trump, not Biden or Obama’s hesitations on the issue.  

Maher later said that Democrats in 2026 aren’t going to win; it’s the GOP that's going to lose, which led guest Stephen A. Smith to raise his eyebrows. Democrats are finding ways to lose. The HBO host added that in 2028, Democrats will be vulnerable because of the transgender circus and their inability to define what is clear: there are two genders. The Pennsylvania State House Democrats nixing a resolution for National Women’s Month over that question could be a sign of trouble, though I don’t know how much it could threaten a national election. That’s a ways off. 

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BILL MAHER ELISSA SLOTKIN IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

Maher later criticized Gen Z leftists who get all their information on Israel from the Internet and know nothing. He also pointed out that it’s a failure for Democrats to tolerate this nonsense.  

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Maher is still a liberal, but I can see why leftists think he’s no better than a Nazi, which shows how insane his side of the aisle has become. 

 

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