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Tipsheet

This NHL Team Did Not Think Their Name Change for Pride Night Through...and Paid Dearly for It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 27, 2026 12:45 AM
This NHL Team Did Not Think Their Name Change for Pride Night Through...and Paid Dearly for It
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

I still don’t get why NHL teams do this, since the hockey fanbase isn’t into Heated Rivalry. It’s a conservative sport, where star players can and do reject wearing rainbows on Pride Night. Also, it’s become a kiss of death for teams that do this: the Mets put the Pride flag on the jumbotron during the national anthem last year. It was the beginning of the end of their season. For Nashville, well, their Pride Night team change was unintentionally hilarious: they became the gay Predators. 

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The jokes write themselves here:

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They lost to the New Jersey Devils 4-2.  

Also, it must be exhausting being this miserable:

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