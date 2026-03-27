This NHL Team Did Not Think Their Name Change for Pride Night Through...and Paid Dearly for It

I still don’t get why NHL teams do this, since the hockey fanbase isn’t into Heated Rivalry. It’s a conservative sport, where star players can and do reject wearing rainbows on Pride Night. Also, it’s become a kiss of death for teams that do this: the Mets put the Pride flag on the jumbotron during the national anthem last year. It was the beginning of the end of their season. For Nashville, well, their Pride Night team change was unintentionally hilarious: they became the gay Predators.
The jokes write themselves here:
#NewProfilePic 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/UkfjrQt68E— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 26, 2026
https://t.co/4aAU55qKkP pic.twitter.com/ettue5Kqod— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 26, 2026
[Nashville Predators staff meeting: 8:00 AM Thursday, March 28th, 2026] https://t.co/guO7p1UOzN pic.twitter.com/0ESaWyJ44F— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) March 26, 2026
The Nashville Predators have changed their logo to a gay pride flag. Tonight they are Gay Predators. https://t.co/YnAUdxPqGZ— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2026
Tonight, Nashville’s NHL team will be gay Predators, the band stage will feature a tranny, & the National Anthem will be sung by a Jesus-mocking, queer country band (see below👇🏼)— Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 26, 2026
This isn’t a family-friendly environment.
NHL has to stop pushing this radical LGBTQ agenda. https://t.co/iW2MUDTy8j pic.twitter.com/xk55j3M95c
Recommended
They lost to the New Jersey Devils 4-2.
Also, it must be exhausting being this miserable:
Unstoppable force vs immovable object pic.twitter.com/WilMaafvvR— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 25, 2026
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member