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Dems' Hope for Mayhem With ICE Agents at the Airports Has Blown Up in Their Faces

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 27, 2026 6:55 AM
Dems' Hope for Mayhem With ICE Agents at the Airports Has Blown Up in Their Faces
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

 

Democrats took a big hit here. Republicans are trying to fund the Department of Homeland Security, even offering concessions that really shouldn’t be, since Democrats have become legislative terrorists. It’s a total circus, and now the Left has nowhere to run. There are no more ways to spin this: they want to keep DHS shut down because they love illegal aliens, hate Trump, and don’t care if our homeland suffers a terror attack as a consequence. With Operation Epic Fury, that risk has increased.  

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ICE was deployed at the airports to support the overwhelmed TSA, even interpreting it as a sign of their success. For a party unable to beat Trump without cheating, that’s a humorous conclusion. Also, they’re sick individuals, as they hoped for shootings and chaos. Instead, ICE assisted with medical emergencies, reduced security lines, and provided water to tired travelers. They even took turns holding spots for those needing the restroom:

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Related:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Democrats are idiots, what else is new? When you have Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries quarterbacking this effort, you know disaster awaits.  

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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