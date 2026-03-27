Dems' Hope for Mayhem With ICE Agents at the Airports Has Blown Up in Their Faces

Democrats took a big hit here. Republicans are trying to fund the Department of Homeland Security, even offering concessions that really shouldn’t be, since Democrats have become legislative terrorists. It’s a total circus, and now the Left has nowhere to run. There are no more ways to spin this: they want to keep DHS shut down because they love illegal aliens, hate Trump, and don’t care if our homeland suffers a terror attack as a consequence. With Operation Epic Fury, that risk has increased.

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After everything that has transpired in the last 40+ days, it should be abundantly clear to anyone who's been watching that Democrats simply do not want a DHS funding deal.



They've run out of field in terms of their ability to move the goal posts. — Ryan Wrasse (@RWrasse) March 26, 2026

ICE was deployed at the airports to support the overwhelmed TSA, even interpreting it as a sign of their success. For a party unable to beat Trump without cheating, that’s a humorous conclusion. Also, they’re sick individuals, as they hoped for shootings and chaos. Instead, ICE assisted with medical emergencies, reduced security lines, and provided water to tired travelers. They even took turns holding spots for those needing the restroom:

🚨 ICE agents at JFK hugging kids, joking with families, getting THANKED.



Did the Dems just… accidentally fix ICE’s PR?



Trump’s playing chess again. pic.twitter.com/vMwQXT4oC3 — Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) March 26, 2026

This isn't even an exaggeration 💀😂 https://t.co/uyzfrjOQfY — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 25, 2026

I have been watching ICE interact with travelers for hours at IAH airport in Houston today and have not seen one negative interaction. pic.twitter.com/cMb91OJl89 — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 24, 2026

An ICE agent bonds with a guy catching a flight to El Salvador pic.twitter.com/q8L05WjqhR — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 26, 2026

HOAX: ICE will be "shooting and even killing" citizens

REALITY: ICE is saving lives. https://t.co/c3OKb1JEog pic.twitter.com/FetvMrWzR4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2026

Democrats are idiots, what else is new? When you have Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries quarterbacking this effort, you know disaster awaits.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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