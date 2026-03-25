This Deep State Clown Humiliated Himself on CNN...and Then Doubled Down

First, man, just stop. No one from a foreign government is talking to you, especially about matters like Operation Epic Fury. Miles Taylor appeared on CNN on Monday and tried to argue with Scott Jennings. It failed spectacularly, with Jennings clearly showing that Taylor was largely wrong on almost everything. He’s not some top-level staffer—he’s the equivalent of the bagel boy who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times, which confirmed the existence of an anti-Trump deep state within the intelligence community; he even admitted he was a member.

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Miles Taylor: What Trump just did is 10 times as bad as Obama giving pallets of cash to Iran!@ScottJenningsKY: Do you think the Ayatollah prefers his life under Obama, or under Trump?



Miles Taylor: Uh, the Ayatollah is deal.@ScottJenningsKY: There you go!



Perfect 🤌 pic.twitter.com/h8cJeXotl3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

Miles Taylor is the poster boy for everything that's wrong with self-important, jackasses who get a job or two in DC and think they can run the world when they actually have no idea how to find their birth certificate and couldn't win an election without Soros cash. https://t.co/GeRkVLGX9J — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) March 24, 2026

Color me shocked that phony who leveraged a junior staffer role at DHS into a book deal as an "anonymous senior Trump administration official" is now trying to convince TV audiences he has high-level convos with foreign leaders.



Wild to even book this charlatan. https://t.co/r6gjI1v06w — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 24, 2026

GENIUS: @ScottjeningssKY set the perfect bait on CNN!



"Is there a SINGLE report today of something going awry with ICE agents...?"



MILES TAYLOR: There was an ICE agent refusing to identify himself arresting a woman...! It was in San Francisco airport!



"Do you know the… pic.twitter.com/kMFsW97ZGM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

Ashley Allison on CNN: "I don't know" if Trump is as bad or "a little worse" than the leaders of Iran.@ScottJenningsKY can't believe it. pic.twitter.com/iOKBuTmdAJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

He wasn’t the only one who got raked over the coals: Ashley Williams also got taken to school.

And later, he doubled down on being a whiny little brat, even posting things that are likely not true. Apparently, Jennings mocks Trump during commercial breaks and in the green room. Okay, man. Sure. What did he say? There are no quotes because it never happened:

You know who’s a perfect metaphor for the GOP? Scott Jennings.



A pundit who mocks Trump with us during commercial breaks — but fawns over Trump when the camera is rolling.



Brave enough to speak out… in the green room. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 24, 2026

I have been on CNN many times with Scott Jennings. He is a man of his convictions and his political beliefs are completely sincere, genuine, and deeply rooted in what he believes is best for American. https://t.co/5l0jdbDJed — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) March 24, 2026

"I got caught lying about interactions that never happened, so here's another interaction that never happened." — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) March 24, 2026

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Look, we watch this stuff so you don’t have to, but it’s funny watching these idiots get tossed into the woodchipper. They know nothing, but act like they’re the key players in what’s going on today.

God, these theater kids are fragile.

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