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Tipsheet

This Deep State Clown Humiliated Himself on CNN...and Then Doubled Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 25, 2026 6:55 AM
This Deep State Clown Humiliated Himself on CNN...and Then Doubled Down
AP Photo/Ron Harris

First, man, just stop. No one from a foreign government is talking to you, especially about matters like Operation Epic Fury. Miles Taylor appeared on CNN on Monday and tried to argue with Scott Jennings. It failed spectacularly, with Jennings clearly showing that Taylor was largely wrong on almost everything. He’s not some top-level staffer—he’s the equivalent of the bagel boy who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times, which confirmed the existence of an anti-Trump deep state within the intelligence community; he even admitted he was a member.  

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He wasn’t the only one who got raked over the coals: Ashley Williams also got taken to school.

And later, he doubled down on being a whiny little brat, even posting things that are likely not true. Apparently, Jennings mocks Trump during commercial breaks and in the green room. Okay, man. Sure. What did he say? There are no quotes because it never happened: 

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Look, we watch this stuff so you don’t have to, but it’s funny watching these idiots get tossed into the woodchipper. They know nothing, but act like they’re the key players in what’s going on today. 

God, these theater kids are fragile. 

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Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked the an Easy Question. He Failed Miserably Answering It. Matt Vespa
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