Is Joe Kent Trying to Backtrack Here Regarding His Ugly Exit From the Trump Administration?

Joe Kent is no longer leading the National Counterterrorism Center. He wrote a controversial resignation letter on March 17, explaining his decision to leave the Trump administration over the Iran war. Even more concerning, Kent blames Israel and the lack of threat assessment for Operation Epic Fury. Yes, again, it’s Israel pulling the strings, right? We’ve heard this nonsense before, and it’s turning into a spectacle. The loudest voices spreading this misinformation are truly deranged. Trump was pressured into this war, only to suppress Israeli airstrikes on oil depots, so what is it?
Also, sorry, among many other things—like Iran being a state sponsor of terrorism—they posed a threat, wanted nukes, and made chanting ‘death to America’ as common as saying ‘good morning.’ This has become a low-grade mess, which Kent appeared to try to clean up. It wasn’t passing the smell test, as he posted this when it was announced the FBI was investigating him for potentially leaking classified materials:
President Trump is working to get peace with Iran, if he can make this happen it will be a very good thing for our nation & our allies in the Gulf.— Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 23, 2026
The Israelis will be against this, but POTUS is strong & can get them on board.
Basically I am sorry President Trump. https://t.co/5rJS2t0D4B pic.twitter.com/A7RDit0Fs1— 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) March 23, 2026
Joe is walking it back. Too little, too late.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 23, 2026
So he’s no longer owned by Israel?— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 23, 2026
Who owns you?
Shut the fuck up— The Cocaína (@MrNukemCocaine) March 23, 2026
14:59.— JWF (@JammieWF) March 23, 2026
Enjoy your final second of relevance.
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Kent was known for being a leaker, which is why he was reportedly cut out of the loop eons ago.
Bill Maher on Joe Kent resigning from his position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center: “He’s been listening to much Tucker Carlson. It’s, you know, the Jews made us do it. It’s just another version of anti-Semitism.”— RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 21, 2026
“First it was Bibi Derangement Syndrome, then… pic.twitter.com/dq1Kf4MS1X
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