Tipsheet

Trump Awarded Egypt's The Order of the Nile for Ending Gaza War

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 14, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s been a very busy 36 hours for President Donald Trump. He brought peace to the Middle East. Once again, he trounced his doubters, ended the war in Gaza, and got Hamas to release the rest of the Israeli hostages taken during the October 7 attacks two years ago. The remains of captives murdered by Hamas will also be returned. 

The president addressed the Knesset and later flew to Egypt to make this ceasefire agreement, which Trump pitched at the end of September, official. As with anything relating to the president of the United States, he wasn’t on schedule, though this was intentional. Trump stuck around a little longer to meet with the families of the hostages. 

Our own Katie Pavlich traveled with the president for this trip. Standing among world leaders, Trump delivered remarks about the new ceasefire and was awarded the Order of the Nile by Egypt.

“I'm deeply honored to receive from you Egypt’s highest honor, the Order of the Nile. The Nile is so beautiful, magnificent,” said the president. 

He is the peace president. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP EGYPT GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

