Trump Awarded Egypt's The Order of the Nile for Ending Gaza War

It’s been a very busy 36 hours for President Donald Trump. He brought peace to the Middle East. Once again, he trounced his doubters, ended the war in Gaza, and got Hamas to release the rest of the Israeli hostages taken during the October 7 attacks two years ago. The remains of captives murdered by Hamas will also be returned.

Advertisement

The president addressed the Knesset and later flew to Egypt to make this ceasefire agreement, which Trump pitched at the end of September, official. As with anything relating to the president of the United States, he wasn’t on schedule, though this was intentional. Trump stuck around a little longer to meet with the families of the hostages.

🚨 WOW! This is EXACTLY the kind of man President Trump really is



"This is the most powerful man in the world and yet he purposefully DELAYED his schedule so he could spend more time with the families of hostages, and hostages who had been freed in previous deals that he… pic.twitter.com/LDB0DxeyIA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

In the span of 12 months pic.twitter.com/9y08WcBJha — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

Our own Katie Pavlich traveled with the president for this trip. Standing among world leaders, Trump delivered remarks about the new ceasefire and was awarded the Order of the Nile by Egypt.

After receiving high honors from Israel and Egypt, President Trump is on his way back to the White House. He leaves the Middle East as living hostage families go to sleep with their loved ones home 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/Xc3ls9tmlO — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025

Trump on the rebuild of Gaza: We will not fund terrorism, hatred or bloodshed like in the past. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025

Thanks Katie for your great coverage of this historic trip. @POTUS = PEACE https://t.co/vEKyu0tOrH — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 13, 2025

“I'm deeply honored to receive from you Egypt’s highest honor, the Order of the Nile. The Nile is so beautiful, magnificent,” said the president.

.@POTUS and strong leaders are bringing PEACE to the Middle East. 👏



"Behind me are the greatest leaders, most powerful leaders...They wanted to get Gaza straightened out...It went so smoothly no one could even believe it."



This is WORLD HISTORY in the making. pic.twitter.com/4Dqr1RiBw1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

🚨@POTUS was told it could never be done, so he did it!



POTUS: "They said 'This is the Middle East. It is the biggest, most complicated deal & also the place that could lead to tremendous problems like world war lll.'.. That's not going to happen."



He brought peace to the ME. pic.twitter.com/vUYhOHYy19 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

🚨POTUS: At long last we have peace in the Middle East!



"Everybody said it was impossible...but now we are there."



President Trump is doing the IMPOSSIBLE!!👏 pic.twitter.com/JKIcES9m58 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

NOW — POTUS thanks President Sisi for awarding him the Order of The Nile.



"I'm deeply honored to receive from you Egypt’s highest honor, the Order of the Nile. The nile is so beautiful, magnificent."👏 pic.twitter.com/bMi9tvjar8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

WOW—PM of Pakistan says POTUS is the most wonderful candidate for the peace prize, because he made peace in South Asia, AND he's "saving millions of lives in the ME."



"The world will always remember you as a man who did everything & went out of the way to stop 7 & today 8 wars." pic.twitter.com/VBG0auDKsG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

Advertisement

President Trump snuck in a jab at Joe Biden during his address in Egypt.



"Over 17 Trillion dollars are being invested into the United States...this has never been done. As an example, the previous administration had less than 1 trillion over 4 years."



Sleepy Joe could NEVER! pic.twitter.com/iGRtgqbt7S — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

MONUMENTAL MOMENT —



"There's been tremendous conflict. We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put bitter hatred behind us. So many people in this room didn’t get along. This is the first time the Middle East crisis has brought people together as opposed to driving them apart." pic.twitter.com/eKPPeJjmKq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

.@POTUS's Closing Remarks In Egypt:



"Life over death, hope over strife, harmony over hatred. That’s what we want...Together, we're going to forge a magnificent, great, & enduring peace...God bless you all. God bless the Middle East. God bless your countries, & God bless you." pic.twitter.com/SYYmPwTQz6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

He is the peace president.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.